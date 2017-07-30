Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Steps Out With Siblings After Shocking Gender Change Rumors

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been the target of some very shocking gender change rumors in recent months but that hasn’t stopped the child from making regular outings in Los Angeles.

As Angelina Jolie prepares to finalize her split from Brad Pitt, her six kids, including Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, continue to step out together and days ago, they were photographed at the Sports Academy.

On July 29, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and two of her siblings, 12-year-old Zahara and 9-year-old Knox, were seen working up a sweat along with several other kids at the facility.

As Hollywood Life revealed on July 30, the Jolie-Pitt children seemed to be having a blast as they made their way out of the training facility, which specializes in several sports, including basketball, volleyball, and track. As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s three kids were seen wearing activewear and hinted that their time at the venue was exciting by smiling away as photographers snapped photos.

Following their outing at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt and her siblings headed to a nearby Starbucks for a few refreshments.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also parents to 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, and 9-year-old Vivienne.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine for their September 2017 issue.

Also during the interview, Angelina Jolie admitted that she often cries to herself in the shower because she doesn’t want her children to worry about her. As she explained, she can remember being concerned for her own mother as a child and doesn’t want her kids to endure the same turmoil.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and immediately relocated to a Malibu rental home with her kids. Then, earlier this month, Jolie returned to the Los Feliz area, where Brad Pitt lives, and purchased the Cecile B. DeMille estate.

Angelina Jolie’s oldest biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has faced numerous rumors regarding her supposed plans to transition into a boy but thus far, the reports remain unfounded.

