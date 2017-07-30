Shocking Photo Reportedly Shows Nice, France, Airport Worker Punching Baby-Holding Dad In Face

An image of an airport worker allegedly taking a swing and successfully punching a young French father has stunned the internet.

The New York Post reports that the shocking picture was first shared to social media by a passenger waiting to board an easyJet flight in Nice to London Luton Airport in England.

“Everyone was having the most appalling day,” witness Arabella Arkwright shared with the Daily Mail Online on Sunday, “and then, all of a sudden, a man holding a baby gets whacked.”

Arabella told the Daily Mail Online that she and dozens of other passengers were forced to wait through a 13-hour flight delay in Nice when, according to Ms. Arkwright, a man ahead of the line struck up a conversation with an airport employee.

“A British father in his late 20’s [with a] baby [in his arms] told an airport worker [he’d] had a ‘terrible day,” the Mail says.

In response and without warning, the employee, a male, then reportedly cocked his arm back and punched the father square in the face — while he still held the tiny baby in his arms.

“He was standing there holding his nine-month-old baby,” Ms. Arkwright relayed to the Mail about her fellow flyer.

“He didn’t want to have a fight.”

The picture of the alleged incident can be seen below. Please be advised that it might be disturbing for some readers.

Ms. Arkwright, who was in line with her husband and children, says the incident began after the father asked the airport worker for an update regarding the delayed flight’s arrival in Nice.

“It all kicked off after [the father’s] wife was talking to the [employee] because we were getting no information whatsoever about the delay,” she stated.

The worker was ultimately discovered not to be an employee of easyJet or of the Nice airport, but instead, was a contracted hire of Samsic by the higher-ups at Nice.

In a statement regarding the airport employee punching the man, a spokesperson for easyJet told the New York Post that they were being transparent in the investigation.

“easyJet is very concerned to see this picture and can confirm the person in the photo is not an easyJet member of staff, [nor] do [they] work for easyJet’s ground handling agents in Nice,” it reads.

“We are urgently taking this up with Nice Airport and their special assistance provider Samsic, who we understand the person photographed works for.”

Workers for easyJet also noted that the reason for the delay that the employee was asked about, was due to a “technical issue” with the aircraft that was ultimately rectified, and that riders had been given vouchers following their eventual safe passage to London Luton, to make up for any trouble.

Neither the young father or the airport worker who punched him were arrested after the supposed scuffle.

[Featured Image by Manuel-F-O/iStock]