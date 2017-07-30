American Tourist On Vacation In Turks and Caicos Shot During Armed Robbery

An American tourist who went on vacation in Turks and Caicos was just shot during an armed robbery at his resort. Yahoo shared the details about what happened to the 57-year-old U.S. citizen while on a trip with his family. He was shot on Friday night and had to be medically evacuated to Florida for treatment.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force explained that the man was shot by a masked man who came into their vacation villa. The man, Mike Jones, was staying in the Leeward residential area of Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago.

The man was shot one time in the chest and is listed in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital before being medically evacuated to Florida for treatment. It turns out that he was a partner in the law firm Kirkland & Ellis. His office explained that Mike is expected to totally recover from the gunshot wound, which is great news.

There were two men involved who allegedly pushed themselves into the villa and were planning to rob it. This villa did have security and an alarm system, but they were able to get in anyway. The security guard was found “lightly bound” at the scene with his own shoe laces. At this time, the suspects are still at large. They did get away with a laptop, but seems to be all that they took from the residence.

A guy, Michael Jones, from D.C. was shot while on vacation in the Caribbean & nothing but his laptop was stolen? ????????????https://t.co/IHOTHzXB8I — Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) July 30, 2017

There are not a lot of details out yet about what happened to Mike Jones in Turks and Caicos, but he is lucky to be alive. This may make a few American tourists think twice about taking these kinds of trips. This all happened just five weeks after Kevin Newman of Alabama was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the Grace Bay of Providenciales. There are no travel advisories for Turks and Caicos at this time.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]