Kailyn Lowry Is Ready For Baby, Has Help From Friends As She Remains Estranged From Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry may be estranged from the father of her third child but luckily, the Teen Mom 2 star has the support of her friends as she prepares for her upcoming due date.

As she awaits her baby’s arrival, Kailyn Lowry has remained quite active with her fans and followers on social media and on Saturday, she thanked her friends with a public tweet after they helped her get some things taken care of at her Delaware home.

“My friends really came through to help me get stuff done around the house today,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted on July 29.

The following day, Kailyn Lowry shared a telling re-tweet about being pushed away.

“When a person constantly keep pushing you away don’t be mad when that person finally leave,” the message read.

Kailyn Lowry announced she was pregnant with her third child in February. At the time, the reality star admitted that her situation wasn’t ideal, likely due to the fact that she was single, but said that she and her two sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, were excited.

After her blog announcement of her baby news, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she was no longer dating the father of her child but didn’t reveal his identity until months later.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another in 2016 after the Teen Mom 2 star announced she was parting ways with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest son. However, just months into their romance, Lowry and Lopez parted ways and have appeared to be completely estranged from one another for the past several months.

Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy has not yet appeared on Teen Mom 2 and earlier this month, she was seen telling a friend on the show that her former boyfriend likely didn’t want to show his face on the MTV reality series because he didn’t want the other women in his life to know about their relationship.

