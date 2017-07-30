‘Teen Wolf’ To Premiere Final Half As Stars Express Interest In The Reboot

Tonight, MTV is set to premiere the last half of Teen Wolf, but, even as fans premiere for what is sure to be an emotional and tense final season, talk of a reboot adds the hope that this may not really be an end. In fact, MTV intends to reboot the series with an entirely new cast. As we say goodbye to one chapter and prepare for a new installment in what seems to be an evolving franchise, the established Teen Wolf stars express interest in returning for the reboot.

Teen Wolf Teases The Beginning Of The End

Through the years, Teen Wolf has unfortunately lost some excellent and beloved cast members, but, as Dead Central shares, a few of them will be reprising their roles. Included in that bunch will be Colton Haynes, Tyler Hoechlin, Charlie Carver, Jill Wagner, and Michael Hogan, which would seem to indicate that there will be some highly emotional reunions for Teen Wolf characters and for the fans of the series.

Beyond that, Teen Wolf takes Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack back to Beacon Hills to battle a new mysterious foe and, as this is the series’ final season, anything can happen. Anyone can die.

Comments for the newly released teaser from MTV suggests fans are already anticipating some tragic character deaths, particularly with that group of returning former stars. The fans are suspecting Jeff Davis is bringing back Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin, to name a couple, just to kill their characters off in the most gruesome and tragic of ways.

The Cast Wants To Return For The Teen Wolf Reboot

It wasn’t long ago that MTV shared news that they are planning a reboot of Teen Wolf with a whole new cast of supernatural teens, hoping to revitalize the series for younger generations. While the network may be trying to get a fresh perspective on the show, E! News reports that current Teen Wolf stars aren’t ruling out the idea of returning, either in cameo appearances or as series regulars.

“I would love to be a part of it,” Tyler Posey said at Comic-Con. “I want to be a part of everything Teen Wolf. I just think it’s really cool that we helped build what might be a legacy. Teen Wolf might be a name that’s carried around for years, and that’s really cool that we were the start of it. I would love to be a part of the stuff after…”

Technically, director Rod Daniel and Michael J. Fox started it in 1985, but Posey’s point is well taken.

Meanwhile, Colton Haynes suggested Holland Roden return to Beacon Hills as a teacher in the Teen Wolf reboot. Ms. Roden, who plays Lydia Martin on the MTV series, scoffed at the idea, remarking that she just finished playing a high school student.

Shelley Henning, who plays Malia Tate on Teen Wolf, suggested Tyler Posey would be the most likely of the cast to return for the reboot, but Posey suggested each of them on the main cast should be offered the opportunity.

Season 6b of Teen Wolf premieres tonight on MTV. Check local listings for exact times.

