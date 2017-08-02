Kim Kardashian In New York: Becoming An Icon & Flag-Bearer Of The ‘Bra-Less’ Trend

In recent months, the “bra-less” fashion trend is causing a stir among the sisters of the Kardashian clan. Kendall and Kylie Jenner have already surprised their fans with some of the sexiest looks this summer. Kim Kardashian, however, should not be underestimated when it comes to stunning displays of provocative dressing. Since she does not want to be left behind by the latest fashion trends, especially those upheld by her own sisters, Kim Kardashian recently made an awe-striking and jaw-dropping public appearance in New York.

The star of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was seen in a shopping mall on the streets of New York accompanied with her sister Kendall. As soon as the two were spotted, camera’s flashed all around, tempted by the celebrity’s remarkable display of clothing. Staying true to her bold style, Kim Kardashian proved that she is a fan of transparent clothing. She was seen wearing a fitted black colored translucent bodysuit yesterday afternoon. More importantly, her outfit was in compliance with the bra-less trend.

As the two sisters went shopping at New York City’s Search & Destroy store, fans couldn’t help but be amazed at Kim Kardashian’s translucent outfit that revealed her upper body. Even though people have stringently criticized the celebrity on social media, accusing her of leaving a bad precedent and having the audacity to be inappropriately dressed in the presence of minors. On the other hand, Kim’s boldness has also brought her more fame and appreciation in the eyes of those who see her as an icon of bravery and perceive her as a trendsetter, as well as a flag-bearer of an upcoming trend that is slowly gaining momentum.

Just a few weeks ago, Kim surprised her followers by wearing a daring outfit with a semi-transparent plastic dress that revealed her panties while covering her breasts with a beige gabardine. For this occasion, in addition to the body suit, Kim Kardashian combined her translucent top with camouflage print shorts and open rhinestones. There is no doubt that when it comes to generating controversies in the arena of fashion, Kim Kardashian, aside from the whole Kardashian family, are leaps ahead of many other celebrities. Her taste for transparent clothing is on another level. Although other stars have adopted this fashion trend, most have avoided adopting it publicly.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]