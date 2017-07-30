Jenelle Evans Shares Photo From Her Journey To September 2017 Wedding

Jenelle Evans and David Eason enjoyed a cake tasting at the end of last week.

As they prepare for their September 2017 wedding, the Teen Mom 2 couple continues to document the journey of their wedding preparations and on July 28, Jenelle Evans posted a photo of the two of them trying out six different types of wedding cake.

“Had our cake tasting today! #WeddingCake #September #SaveTheDate @easondavid88 (excuse my face, no makeup),” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo.

Jenelle Evans’ latest Instagram post comes just weeks after the mother of three confirmed her wedding date with her fans and followers by sharing an image of her save the date card and revealing her chosen date of September 23.

Jenelle Evans recently released a new memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, and in the book, via People magazine, she describes her soon-to-be-husband as someone who is “so different from the other men I had been with.”

“I finally snagged a good man,” she wrote.

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with David Eason, the father of her six-month-old daughter, Ensley Jolie, in late 2015, and less than one year later, Evans revealed they were expecting. Then, in February 2017, weeks after Ensley’s arrival, Eason proposed.

Jenelle Evans is mom to her young daughter with David Eason and also has two older sons, three-year-old Kaiser, whose father is her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and seven-year-old Jace, who lives full-time with her mother, Barbara Evans.

Jace’s father is Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been sharing tons of special moments with fans on Teen Mom 2 in recent years, but earlier this month, they showcased one of their few fights as they hit a bit of a road block while preparing to move into their new home.

As fans may recall, Evans and Eason butted heads briefly a few weeks ago when she learned that her new home had mold in it and was forced to relocate to a rental home nearby.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

