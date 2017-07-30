‘GoT’ Season 7 Episode 3: Jon Snow And Daenerys — 5 Facts You Need To Know Before ‘The Queen’s Justice’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 “The Queen’s Justice.”

As fans of Game of Thrones prepare for the third episode of Season 7, there is a slightly more frenzied excitement in the air. That’s because Episode 3 will herald a series first. “The Queen’s Justice” will mark the first time Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) have come face-to-face with each other. Not one to give anything away, the official episode synopsis posted on HBO’s Medium Page simply states, “Daenerys holds court.”

Following a visit from Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in Episode 2, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) sent a raven asking Jon to come to Dragonstone and meet with Daenerys, per the Mother of Dragons’ request. Despite protestations from the Northern Lords and his sister, Jon agreed to the meeting and set off for Dragonstone with his right-hand man, Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham).

Fans have waited a long time for this moment and there is even more to it than you might already know. Characters on Game of Thrones, who have never even met share a deep and tangled history with each other. Here is a little history lesson to help you brush up on some of the key facts surrounding the historic meetings in “The Queen’s Justice.”

Fact No. 1: Jon and Daenerys are related

In the Season 6 finale, it was confirmed that Jon Snow is not the biological son of Ned Stark. He is Ned’s nephew, the son of Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister.

While Game of Thrones did not definitively confirm Jon’s paternity, he is highly believed to be the biological son of Rhaegar Targaryen. How does this make Jon and Daenerys related? Rhaegar is Daenerys’ older brother, therefore making Jon her nephew.

Fact No. 2: A lot has happened since Jon and Tyrion last saw each other

Jon and Tyrion last saw each other in Season 1 Episode 3 and a lot has changed for each of them, since then. Jon has gone from the Lord Commander’s steward to the King in the North and Tyrion has blazed his way from being the brother of the Queen to the Hand of the Queen via Daenerys.

The death toll has also risen for both of their respective families. Jon’s father, stepmother, two brothers and sister-in-law have all been killed since he last saw Tyrion. While the past six seasons have also claimed the lives of Tyrion’s nephews and niece. Tyrion’s father; the all-powerful Tywin (Charles Dance) is also dead, having met his end at Tyrion’s hand.

Fact No. 3: Jon and Tyrion might be brothers, sort of

Before Jon’s sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner) married Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) she was married to Tyrion. Whether or not their marriage is still legally binding is unknown. Here’s hoping Jon and Tyrion address their status as brother-in-laws.

Fact No. 4: Tyrion and Davos have never met, but they share history

“The Queen’s Justice” will mark another first-time face-to-face meeting; Tyrion and Ser Davos’. As fans likely recall, Davos and his son served Stannis Baratheon when he was attempting to take the throne from Joffrey.

Tyrion engineered the defeat of Stannis’ forces in the Battle of Blackwater. The military clash claimed the life of Davos’ son, Matthos. Will there be hard feelings?

Fact No. 5: Jon Snow hits Westeros for the first time

His name was on the tip of many tongues in “Stormborn” and now many of them will see the man for themselves. Jon has never stepped foot outside of the snowy North, which means Episode 3 will be the first time he sees Westeros.

It also marks the first time Jon will have any contact with his biological father’s side of the family, including their ancestral home. Find out how Jon’s visit with Daenerys goes when Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7 airs July 30 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

