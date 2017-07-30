Will Apple’s Alleged iPhone 8 Delay Produce Bigger Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Sales?

Rumors about the iPhone 8 keep getting stronger. As MacRumors notes, at least one version of the new smartphone device will have a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED screen with an increased pixel resolution, an advanced A11 processor, and a glass body.

There allegedly won’t even be a need for a physical home button on the new iPhone 8, and there are strong rumors that Apple has perfected facial recognition so much that there will be no need for Touch ID. And finally, Apple is set to add wireless charging capabilities to the iPhone — something Samsung has done with its phones since 2014.

But those whose eyes and mouths are watering over Apple’s new device might be doing so for a long time. It has been rumored that due to shortage of supplies, the new iPhone won’t launch in September like it usually does. Tom’s Guide has reported that Japanese sources claim that Apple has resigned itself to releasing three new versions of the iPhone (including the iPhone 8) sometime from October through December.

MacRumors is one of the sites that talks about the possible delay as well.

“Reports of iPhone delays typically happen every year and don’t tend to pan out, but on balance we seem to be seeing more than usual this time around, apparently spurred by claims that Apple has found its redesigned handset particularly challenging to finalize…”

The article adds that Apple has experience a shortage of supplies for the customized OLED panel and problems with integrating a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Commenters after the article either think the delay may not be true or simply just don’t care.

“Every year we hear this same report and every year the iPhone has been released at its normal date,” says Sunny1990.

“Delay it by about 10 months and I might buy one,” claims Fitshaced

However, Twitter is a little more disappointed with the delay, among other things.

I'm excited for the upcoming iPhone 8, but not excited for its price tag, limited quantities and delay of release date. Let's hope I'm wrong — TENDO (@tendomusic) July 30, 2017

Disappointing iPhone 8 Delay Will Deliver Apple's Hidden Victory – Forbes https://t.co/4pxGgU8kxU #iPhone8 — iPhone 8 News (@iPhone8News) July 29, 2017

Some people have said that the alleged delay may cause them to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which will be the new iPhone’s main competitor. According to most sources, Samsung’s large smartphone will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM, a dual 13MP camera, and an advanced Snapdragon processor. According to Android Headlines, the Note 8 could have the best smartphone camera ever built.

The article describes the camera as having a feature called “SmartZoom,” which is described as having the ability to shoot images at three times optical zoom that’s also enhanced with software capable of magnifying an image while preserving both of its colors and details.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York City later this month. Based on all the rumors, which smartphone would you rather have — the iPhone 8 or the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]