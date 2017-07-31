‘Sweet Valley High’ Alum Brittany Daniel And Adam Touni Are Married

Brittany Daniel and long-time boyfriend Adam Touni are officially married, according to People. Daniel played the infamous Jessica Wakefield alongside her twin sister, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, on the ’90s teen drama series, Sweet Valley High. Brittany’s sister, Cynthia, was chosen to be the maid of honor and witness the couple tie the knot.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day… We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together.”

On Saturday, about 150 of their closest friends and family members, including castmates from BET’s The Game, watched the couple exchange vows in downtown Los Angeles. The happy pair said “I do” at The Carondelet House.

The chic summertime celebration was infused with copper, gray, and blush tones. Brittany Daniel wore a beautiful custom-made Trish Peng gown. Michael Segal, a celebrity photographer, captured the magical moments along with his team.

Guests enjoyed Tres La Catering that included buffet-style bites like steak and eggs, Maine lobster rolls, quinoa spinach bites, and more. The wedding guests danced the night away with sounds from DJ Dom at Red Shoe LA.

She said "yes"! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel "Merry Christmas, y'all!" #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent A post shared by Adam Touni (@adam.touni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

Touni, a broker and attorney based out of northern California, asked Brittany to marry him after a four-mile romantic hike on Christmas Day last year. Daniel uploaded a photo of the couple overlooking San Francisco Bay in which Daniel is flashing a diamond ring.

I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

The Golden Gate Bridge can be seen in the background. Daniel, 41, captioned a selfie, “I said yes! My world just became brighter today,” and added the hashtags, “#engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni.”

These two ????#TheSweetLife A post shared by Brittany + Cynthia Daniel (@brittanyandcynthiadaniel) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

In 2014, Daniel opened up about her battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which she has since recovered from, according to People. Daniel, who originally wanted to keep her diagnosis a private matter, as she only told a small group of family and friends, has since realized her story could help others going through a similar situation.

“It happened so suddenly… There is is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

The one person who’s been by her side through it all is her twin sister, Cynthia Hauser.

Brittany and Cynthia have a lifestyle blog, The Sweet Life, that launched earlier this month. The website encompasses the sisters’ insights into beauty, health, family, fitness and more.

“I think that Cyn and I have so many interests that all go together perfectly… I think secretly we just want to spend more time together!”

Aside from starring alongside her twin sister in Sweet Valley High, Daniel is also known for her roles in That ’80s Show, BET’s The Game, Joe Dirt and its sequel, Dawson’s Creek and the 2004 comedy thriller Club Dread.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]