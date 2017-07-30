Kpop Star T.O.P May Be Reinstated For Military Service Following Review After Weed Violation

BIGBANG’s T.O.P could be returning to military service soon. According to Koreaboo, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department sent an appeal to the court which could result in T.O.P’s reinstatement.

T.O.P had been working as a conscripted police officer when a drug test found that he had been taking marijuana, a drug that’s illegal in South Korea. As Billboard notes, T.O.P was suspended from his post as a result. He’d only just started his compulsory military service in February.

The day after his indictment the South Korean rapper was rushed to emergency care because of a drug overdose. According to The Korea Herald, he overdosed on benzodiazepine, a tranquilizer that is used to treat anxiety disorders, panic attacks and depression. Before the overdose, he wrote a note to his fans apologizing for his recent behavior.

“First of all, I would like to extend my sincere apology to many of you for causing huge disappointment and disturbance,” he said, as translated by The Korea Herald. “I feel so embarrassed that I can’t show myself in front of you to apologize.

He also apologized when reporters caught him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and a mask on his face. He was transferred from one hospital to another, where he receive psychiatric care.

If the appeal goes through and T.O.P is reinstated, he probably won’t be able to immediately return to his conscripted police post because he filed for sick leave after the overdose. According to All Kpop, T.O.P suffers from social anxiety disorder. This was confirmed by the official doctor’s letter he filed for the sick leave.

While the BIGBANG member is recovering at home, he will need to go for a medical examination next week to determine whether he is still fit to serve as a conscripted police officer. If he’s deemed unfit, he will be forced to complete his mandatory military service in some other role, most likely as a public service worker.

T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, is believed to have smoked marijuana four times with a 21-year-old female trainee at his home in Seoul last year, The Korea Herald reports. It’s probable that this wasn’t the first or only time that he smoked the substance.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]