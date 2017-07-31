So, A ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Script Exists! Author Spills Details On Possible Movie

Princess Dairies fans, rejoice! Even though this weekend marked 16 years since The Princess Diaries debuted and made Anne Hathaway everyone’s favorite princess, the onscreen adventures of Mia Thermopolis, Prin-cess of Genovia, might not be over just yet.

Meg Cabot, the author of series that the films were adapted from, spoke to Entertainment Weekly this weekend and revealed that a script for a third movie exists! Yes, that’s right. There’s an actual plot for Princess Diaries 3 out there somewhere in the world. And while Meg confirmed that the movie would be a “tribute” to the late Gary Marshall, the director of the first two films, she didn’t spill the beans about the plot.

“I am not allowed to say,” she said when asked about the plot. “I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed.”

Meg Cabot added that, if anything, the third movie would definitely fall in succession with the films and not the Princess Diaries book series, of which there are more than a dozen.

“But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going,” she said.

Even though Meg’s vision for films hasn’t always come to fruition, there are still plenty of fun stories for the writers to explore. Almost two decades have passed since the first film, which means that Mia is all grown up and probably has kids of her own by now, just like the then teens who flocked to see the first two films in the early 00s. Perhaps Mia’s Grandmother, the Queen of Genovia could be passing the crown on to Mia? Or, maybe Mia could be training her unruly daughter on how to be a proper princess.

The possibilities are truly endless.

Princess Diaries fans will be happy to know that if the film ever did get greenlit, they wouldn’t have to worry about not seeing their favorited actors reprise their roles. Both Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway, who played the princess and queen of Genovia, have both expressed the desire to make at least one more film. The same goes for Chris Pine and Heather Matarazzo, who played Nicholas Devereaux and Lilly Moscovitz–Mia’s boyfriend and friend.

Don’t get too excited, however. The existence of a script can’t guarantee that the movie will ever actually be made. However, just knowing it exists gives us a little hope. Tell us, what do you think about this news? Would you be down for a Princess Diaries 3? You can sound off in the comment section below.

