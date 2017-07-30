Trump’s Day No. 43 At Golf Club: CNN’s ‘Weak, Sniveling’ Trump On TV At Trump National In Sterling, Virginia

For those who like to keep track of President Donald Trump via Instagram geo-location tagging and White House press pool reports, Trump is on the move on Sunday, July 30. Whereas Saturday evening Trump turned up at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., for dinner, and was captured in photos and videos from Instagram and Twitter users, one day later, Trump would hit the links. As seen in the below tweets from Kyle Griffin, who keeps count of Trump’s visits to his own properties, it represents Trumps visit No. 58 to a Trump property and visit No. 43 to a golf course.

“Trump has arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA at 9:39 a.m. It is his 43rd day at a golf course as president.”

As reported in the pool report by Matt Laslo, a reporter whose writings have appeared in Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and The Guardian, the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling had the below photographed report from CNN on TV. Writer Peggy Noonan called Trump “weak and sniveling,” pegging Trump as a man not as strong as his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, according to The Hill.

As seen in the below photo, that’s what was on the TV at the golf club, that is, until the press arrived – and the station was changed to display a tennis match.

"Trump is weak and sniveling" was on the TV at Trump's golf course until the press came in – now tennis is on A post shared by Matt Laslo (@mattlaslo) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Matt’s pool report called it a gorgeous Sunday morning “with the sun gently smiling on the White House as dragon flies and birdies fluttered about the grounds.” The low humidity day was called a perfect day by a cameraman – and apparently one perfect for golfing. The pool report is winning praise online for expertly describing Secret Service folks “rocking khaki and polos,” with one mystery Secret Service fella wearing all black fatigues using the sunny morning to clean up the back of his black government Chevy.

All black SUVs sans the “Beast” departed the White House at 9:02 a.m. and were joined by a Virginia state trooper. President Donald Trump wore a red hat, likely a “Make America Great Again” cap, with a white polo shirt. A whopping 21 cars were in the president’s motorcade, with no motorcycles.

“Blew through tollbooth at 9:20 and another around 9:30, and don’t believe our van had an E-Z Pass – unclear if POTUS’ vehicle had one or not. Stopped at three red lights along the way. At 9:06 we entered Virginia and were reminded the state is strictly for lovers.”

Although Trump’s Trump National Golf Club is in Sterling, Virginia, the sign of the golf club reads Washington, D.C., Matt noted. As the press waits by the tennis courts, there have been no further sightings of President Trump.

Beautiful morning at Trump tower pic.twitter.com/qtDsQC1rqR — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) July 30, 2017

On Instagram, the geo-tagging location named Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. already has a photo or two, like the one below, noting that President Trump is golfing in Virginia on Sunday.

This is Trump's 58th day at a Trump property as president. https://t.co/iIniQbJwON — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 30, 2017

The president is golfing at his club in VA today A post shared by Matt Laslo (@mattlaslo) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

