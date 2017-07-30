‘Free Agent’ John Cena Announced For ‘Raw’ Pay-Per-View And Huge Match With Team Red Main Event Star

When John Cena returned to WWE in early July, he came back as a “free agent” who was allowed to work both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw, and soon, that title will be tested. Since that time, he has been working only for Team Blue and many have wondered when or even if he would venture to Monday nights. Well, they can stop wondering as not only is he going to have a huge match with a Raw superstar but also appear on a Team Red pay-per-view (PPV).

This upcoming week, John Cena will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a first-time ever dream match and it will take place on Tuesday’s SmackDown Live. The winner of that match will go on to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship in one of the top matches at next month’s SummerSlam.

Many have thought that Cena would win this week and go on to take the title from Mahal which would give him the record for most world championships ever. It appears as if WWE may have different plans in place as WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Cena will face off against Samoa Joe at a Raw house show on Aug. 27.

This match is exactly one week after SummerSlam takes place on Aug. 20, and it is hard to think that Cena would bring SmackDown‘s top title to a Raw show. Stranger things have happened, but the good news is that this is yet another dream match for the fans and should be huge.

Lending even more to the idea that John Cena won’t be winning the WWE Championship anytime soon is that he is now being promoted for a Raw pay-per-view.

Wrestling Inc. took notice of an updated promotional page for the No Mercy pay-per-view event set to take place in Los Angeles on Sept. 24. It will be a Monday Night Raw-exclusive event and the main page for the show has Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, and even Brock Lesnar advertised for it.

Along with those superstars, free agent John Cena is also listed on the page as appearing at the event.

While it isn’t yet known what John Cena will be doing at this PPV or even if he’ll show up on earlier episodes of Monday Night Raw, it is interesting he was added to the card.

John Cena‘s free agent status is something that many have wondered about since he came back to WWE in early July. With him being in the main event picture on SmackDown Live, it seemed as if the new title wouldn’t be put to use anytime soon, but that would be wrong. Cena will now face Samoa Joe at a Raw event and is scheduled to be at No Mercy, but how much impact will the multi-time champion have on Team Red?

[Featured Image by WWE]