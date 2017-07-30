NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick To Ravens? Free Agent QB Comments, Joe Flacco Injury Update

With NFL rumors swirling that Colin Kaepernick could join the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback himself has weighed in. In addition to that, the Ravens’ current starting quarterback, Joe Flacco, has also given his opinion on the matter while he’s recovering from his recent injury. Here’s the latest chatter involving NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick heading to the Ravens and Flacco’s injury ahead of the 2017 NFL season.

Kaepernick continues to be linked in free agent rumors with Baltimore and he seems to be good with the idea. Just recently, Mike Silver of NFL.com sent out a tweet saying he was told: “Colin Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the Ravens.”

In addition, Silver indicated that he was told that there have been “zero discussions about money with any team” since Kaepernick decided to opt out of his 49ers’ contract and become a free agent. Nonetheless, it appears “Kap” is on board and several important members of the Ravens are also on board with the idea.

As reported by ESPN‘s Jamison Hensley on Saturday, Flacco sort of likes the idea of adding Kaepernick to the Baltimore roster. However, Flacco said he wouldn’t want Kaepernick to have a shot at being a starter there because that would mean he takes away Flacco’s job. The longtime Ravens quarterback did say “yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him.”

So basically, Flacco has no problem with adding Kaepernick as a backup, just don’t try to take his starting job.

Flacco is currently dealing with a back injury which was at first thought to be worse than it really is. Initial reports indicated that he could miss from three-to-six weeks, but after an MRI came back, it was less troubling news. Flacco will miss about a week due to a “little stiffness” according to the the Baltimore Sun‘s Jeff Zrebiec. The team signed David Olson on Friday as a backup option for Flacco. If things with their current starter’s back injury progress to worse than expected in terms of his timetable, it could force them to give Kaepernick a stronger look.

Despite all of the controversy that surrounded him, Kaepernick put up respectable numbers for a bad 49ers team in 2016. The former Nevada QB tallied 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 468 rushing yards in 12 total games for the season. Over the course of his career, he’s been in the playoffs twice, including that impressive Super Bowl run back in 2012 when he took over in the middle of the season.

It’s been said that whether or not Kaepernick will join a team such as the Baltimore Ravens depends on him. If he no longer has an interest in participating in the NFL, then there’s that. However, based on his recent comments it sounds as if he “loves” the idea of playing football for the Ravens organization. He would play under coach John Harbaugh there. Kaepernick played under John’s brother Jim while in San Francisco and during the team’s Super Bowl run. John Harbaugh has also seemed to be supportive of adding Kaepernick to the team, so the coming weeks could see a move by the former star to a new team.

The Baltimore Ravens get their NFL preseason started on Thursday, August 10th when they take on the Washington Redskins. The team embarks on their 2017 NFL season journey starting on Sunday, September 10th with an away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Will Colin Kaepernick be on the sidelines for the Ravens by then?

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]