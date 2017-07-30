Princess Diana Called Wedding Day To Prince Charles, ‘Worst Day Of My Life’

As the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death nears, so does a documentary on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom which will release lots of private information on the people’s princess. Several videotapes of Princess Diana talking about her private life with voice coach Peter Settelen are set to be revealed to the public for the first time in the documentary, which will be called Diana: In Her Own Words.

Princess Diana revealed some of her deepest secrets to her voice coach as an exercise, so that she could get used to telling her story and speaking from the heart for her favorite charities. The pair then watched the tapes back to get a better feel for her elocution. But it seems the exercises were also therapeutic for the princess.

Princess Diana also let Settelen in on some of the secrets of her sex life with Prince Charles, saying that sex was “never a requirement” with the Prince of Wales, which she says is likely because he was having sex with Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom is now married to.

It is uncertain as of now as to why Princess Diana called her wedding day the worst day of her life, but it is possible it is because she and Prince Charles didn’t know one another that well before they married. She says the pair only spoke 13 times before tying the knot. However, she did say she felt constant pressure to live up to the fairytale image that the public had of her, which was not how she felt her life was like.

She also says that is she could “write her own script,” she would have Prince Charles go away with Camilla and never return.

Princess Diana also makes the claim that she and Charles only had sex once every three weeks, which she believes followed a pattern that revealed when he saw Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The tapes were recorded between 1992 and 1993 at Kensington Palace. At first, the tapes were supposed to be the basis of a documentary that would mark the 10th anniversary of her death in 2007 and their rights were purchased for £30,000. However, it was decided that the information was too sensitive to release at that time.

