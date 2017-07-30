‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul Gives Jessica A Juicy Tidbit, Causes Cody To Have A Meltdown — Chaos Erupts

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul Abrahamian is working hard to turn Jessica Graf against Cody Nickson, so she doesn’t use the Halting Hex during Week 5’s eviction. At first, Jessica wasn’t interested in listening to Paul’s speech, but then he dropped a juicy tidbit that changed everything.

On Sunday, Paul asked Jessica to join him in the head of household room for a chat about the temptation, Joker Updates reported. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul asked her if the temptation meant that she could keep herself safe, plus one other person. Jessica admits that the Halting Hex temptation allows her to stop the eviction from happening, whether or not she is on the block. Suddenly, Paul understood what she meant by after the nomination ceremony when she said if she used her reward, his HOH win would mean nothing.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica revealed that she promised Cody she would save him. Paul replied that he respects that, but Cody is holding her back. He explained that she believes Cody is her only ally when in reality, he is making her a huge target. BB19 spoilers state that Jessica felt torn about using the temptation because she doesn’t want to be the reason for Cody’s eviction.

Who else wants to see a angry Cody workout cam? …well, just a few seconds, maybe a minute.???? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/haZyMN3kHv — FarFromReality (@IsItUpOrDown) July 30, 2017

Paul told Jessica that if she uses the temptation, she could leave the BB19 house before jury starts. Jessica revealed that she had thought of that scenario, adding that was what makes using this advantage a hard decision. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul urged her not to use it this week and if necessary, he would use the POV to save her from the chopping block. She said that would help her have some faith in him, but she needs him to target Alex Ow next week. If he can promise her that, she will not use the hex, which would send Cody home on Thursday night’s eviction.

Jess told Cody that Mark defend him, said the same thing Matt did #Bb19 pic.twitter.com/jwhfLJ9PpN — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) July 30, 2017

Paul slipped in a juicy tidbit before ending his conversation with Jessica. Apparently, Paul claimed that Cody planned to use Raven Walton and Alex to vote Jessica out of the game before Jury. Of course, Jessica doubted that was true because she was sharing Cody’s HOH room with him at the time.

Cody is upset Jess questioned his loyalty!#bb19 pic.twitter.com/uM8f56lEL2 — gιяℓ ѕмєg (@girlsmeg) July 30, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Jessica went downstairs to find Matt Clines to confirm what Paul just told her. He refused to say because it didn’t apply anymore. Matt confirmed what Paul said without saying anything. Meanwhile, Jessica confronted Cody about Paul’s juicy scoop, and he flipped out. Jessica admitted that she might not be able to use the hex on him because it would make her a huge target in the BB19 game.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul advised Alex of the new plan and revealed that Jessica would go the week after Cody. Do you think Jessica will use her Halting Hex temptation? Will Paul use the POV to save Jessica? Share your opinion in the comments section below. Don’t forget to come back for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

Jessica explains her hex power to Paul, resulting in a rare sight: Paul at a loss for words #BB19 pic.twitter.com/s0NZcZDAMo — BB Clips (@bbclips19) July 30, 2017

