Jesse Williams Goes Solo: Did His Fling With Minka Kelly Come To An End?

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly confirmed their relationship. The two started dating shortly after the actor’s shocking divorce from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee after almost five years of marriage back in April. Jesse Williams tried to maintain a low-profile when the shocking revelations come out. He’s had a hard time hiding from the spotlight. Jesse Williams showed up solo to Ballers: Season 3 Pop-Up Experience on Thursday, July 20 in Los Angeles.

According to JustJared, Jesse Williams attended the event by himself. He was joined by stars Jay Ellis, John David Washington, London Brown, Omar Benson Miller, and Tiffany Hasbourne. Williams’ sighting came days after sources confirmed to JustJared that Kelly and Williams are just friends.

“The truth is, maybe one-day things will turn romantic, but they agreed not to cross the line until his life is sorted,” the inside source told JustJared. “Minka has more dignity and respect for herself than to be ‘the other woman.'”

The two actors became friends while working on the upcoming video game Detroit: Become Human. Jesse Williams is currently going through a public divorce and custody battle with his wife Aryn Drake-Lee. He tried to keep his friendship with Minka Kelly on the down low. Jesse and Minka were spotted going to the movies together on July 10 in Hollywood but weren’t displaying any PDA.

“You would see different body language in the photos if they were actually dating,” a second source confirmed.

However, according to Page Six, Jesse Williams’ fling with Minka Kelly is doomed. Sources told the outlet that their relationship won’t last for long. After months of speculation, sources told People that the two are officially dating. Now, it looks like his fling with the former Friday Nights Lights actress may not last long.

“They’re just getting to know each other,” the source said. “I don’t think it’s that serious, and it probably won’t last. He’s been so busy working and trying to figure [out the divorce]. He hasn’t been able to read his kids to bed because he can’t keep them overnight. It’s been the most frustrating thing… The end of his marriage really is devastating.”

The 35-year-old actor did not hold back on the reports about his divorce. In Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44 video, he claimed that “think-pieces” revealed he threw away his marriage, according to E! News. Williams insists that he did not ruin his marriage because he worked with a “cute” girl.

