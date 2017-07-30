hailey baldwin hangs out with bella hadid and bella thorne

Hailey Baldwin made a name for herself. She’s no longer one of Justin Bieber’s exes. She’s known for her modeling career. She has made a name, platform, and career for herself thanks to her Instagram account. It also doesn’t hurt that she’s good friends with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. So, it’s not surprising that she hung out with Bella Hadid. But, some may be surprised to hear that she hung out with Bella Thorne.

According to the Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid enjoyed a night out at the same concert with their friends. The models shared videos and photos of them enjoying the live music on their night out on the town. Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin don’t just share the same taste in music. They also share the same sense of style. They both have been seen wearing booties during the hot summer months.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were spotted rocking Dr. Martens all summer long. Bella paired her black Docs with a navy polka dot wrap dress, studded belt, and Dior handbag. Meanwhile, Hailey kept it casual by wearing her Lovers + Friends swimsuit with a GRLFRND denim skirt and a pair of white Dr. Marten booties. Even their friends Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, have been seen rocking the same pair of boots.

Hailey Baldwin was seen in the same place with another Bella. She stepped out in a sexy red leather Meshki dress at the iGo.Live launch event on Wednesday night (July 26), reports JustJared. She paired her look with hoop earrings, Jennifer Fisher earrings, red lipstick, and red pumps. She was joined by Bella Thorne, who rocked a more daring look.

Bella showed up to the event in a white jacket that was opened and revealed her white lace bra underneath. She paired her look with black ripped jeans, a red beanie, and white sunglasses. Looks like Hailey and Bella got different memos on the dress code. The two starlets have been looked to Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Chandler Parsons. Hailey denied the dating rumors while Bella didn’t mind the attention she received from their sightings from earlier this year.

[Featured image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]