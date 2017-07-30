Is Jennifer Garner Turning To Scientology Amidst Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus Scandal?

Jennifer Garner is reportedly exploring Scientology therapy to help her deal with the fallout from her divorce from Ben Affleck. At least that is the explosive claim in the headline that appeared in Star Magazine. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re revealing that the article is sensationalizing and potentially lying about what Garner is going through.

As Gossip Cop noted, despite the scandalous headline, the article itself dials back on the drama by clarifying that Garner went to a therapist in Los Angeles for a procedure that’s similar to a practice used by Scientologist. The name of the procedure is “neurofeedback.” It analyzes brain waves and is used to treat anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Using a therapy that’s similar to something in The Church Of Scientology does not mean that Garner is considering joining the religion. According to Gossip Cop, the Miracles From Heaven actress attends church services “nearly every Sunday” at the Community United Methodist Church. They also contacted a friend close to Jennifer who told them that the Star’s story is not true.

Star has previously published inaccurate stories about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Gossip Cop reported. They previously posted a story which claimed that the two were getting back together. But their divorce announcement and news that Ben Affleck is currently dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus has effectively debunked that story.

There have also been rumors that Shookus is pregnant and that Jennifer Garner is upset about it. The Hollywood Gossip reported that an Australian tabloid called Woman’s Day had said Ben and Lindsay were pregnant. The tabloid reported that Jennifer was “devastated” by news of the pregnancy. Ben and Lindsay, who have reportedly been secretly dating for years, allegedly used the pregnancy news as a justification to be honest about their relationship.

But Gossip Cop also debunked the rumor that Lindsay Shookus is pregnant. A source told the site that she isn’t expecting a child at this time with Ben Affleck, so there’s nothing for Jennifer Garner to be upset about.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced that they would be getting a divorce in April 2017. They had been married since 2005.

RELATED NEWS ON THE INQUISITR

Jennifer Garner Humiliated By Ben Affleck’s New Romance, Dropping Weight Due To Stress?

Ben Affleck Reportedly Being Fired From Batman Sequel: Jennifer Garner Divorce To Blame?

Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Relationship: Why The ‘SNL’ Producer Is Supposedly The Perfect Match

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]