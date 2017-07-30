Selena Gomez Is Clearly Influenced By Petra Collins And The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s music has taken a turn. She’s far from her Disney days. Selena Gomez’s new singles “Bad Liar” and “Fetish” show a different side of the songstress. She’s experimenting with a new sound and a new look. Selena Gomez’s aesthetic for this album era is inspired by artist Petra Collins and her boyfriend, The Weeknd. Though Selena won’t admit it herself, it’s clear where she got her inspiration from. Earlier this week, she dropped her strange new music video for “Fetish.” Now she’s finally explaining what it’s about.

Selena Gomez is a whole new woman. In her new video for “Fetish,” she’s writhing on the floor and shoving random objects into her mouth. She’s a different person than the one who sang the songs “Same Old Love” and “Love Song.” Gomez’s two new singles show that she’s more than just another pop act. She wants to become a well-respected artist. Maybe her relationship with The Weeknd has something do with it. Gomez is also inspired by Petra Collins, who she met on the set of her Wonderland photo shoot.

In a new joint interview with Dazed, Selena Gomez says she reached out to Collins while looking at her Instagram account. That’s how their working relationship began. Gomez was inspired by Collins’ visuals in her art and photography.

JULY 13 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

“I was on a plane to New York scrolling through your Instagram because I’ve followed you for so long and I always just love to look at your pictures when I’m bored. It inspires me so much. I had a coffee and I said to my manager, ‘Look, I literally want her to do the visuals for ALL MY MUSIC. I LOVE HER! She’s so amazing!’ As soon as I landed, I sent you ‘Bad Liar’ and ‘Fetish’ and you responded to ‘Fetish’ the most.”

The music video for “Fetish” features Gomez wearing a sheer yellow dress. She walks in the street after her car breaks down. She’s then led to an empty house, where she eats lipstick, rubs tomatoes on herself, and gets dirty. Gomez credits Collins for helping her overcome her “insecurities” and come to terms with the “weird s***” she’s into.

Fetish. Thursday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Selena Gomez collaborated with rapper Gucci Mane on the song. The reason why she chose him is that she loved working with him on the set of Spring Breakers. Since Gomez started dating The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, earlier this year, she’s gotten grittier and sexier. She enjoyed freeing herself in this music video. The Weeknd is known for his eccentric music videos and gritty songs. It’s no surprise that it would rub off on Gomez.

As of this moment, there is no announced release date or album title for Selena Gomez’s fifth album. For now, check out her new music video for “Fetish” below.

[Featured image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post]