Rick And Morty Season 3: Co-Creator Justin Roiland Finally Receives Szechuan Sauce From McDonald’s

Rick and Morty fans, you can finally rejoice. The beloved Mulan Szechuan Sauce is back!

For those scratching their heads, here’s a bit of a refresher. Earlier this year, Cartoon Network aired the season three premiere of Rick and Morty, an adult animated science-fiction sitcom from the minds of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. In a fitting move, Cartoon Network aired the premiere without any warning on April Fool’s Day, with the rest of the season scheduled to begin airing on July 30.

While the season premiere was praised by fans and critics alike, perhaps the most noteworthy moment came from the episode’s final moments, when Rick delivered a rather frightening monologue to a bewildered Morty.

During his impassioned speech, Rick declared his undying wish to get his hands on more of McDonald’s Mulan Szechuan Sauce, a McNugget dipping sauce which was released alongside Disney’s Mulan back in 1998. The condiment, which made an appearance earlier in the episode, has been off the menu for the better part of two decades.

Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to the internet in the hopes of getting McDonald’s to bring the beloved sauce back to its restaurants. Many outlets reported on the outpouring of fan support, and McDonald’s themselves acknowledged the episode, via a rather tongue-in-cheek Tweet.

With the third season scheduled to resume airing tonight, the timing of the sauce’s return couldn’t be better. Earlier today, show co-creator Justin Roiland posted a picture (via Twitter), which showed a rather curious looking orange carrying case, emblazoned with “Dimension C-1998M.” Inside, to his surprise, was an entire jug of Szechuan Sauce, complete with a McDonald’s logo, and a disclaimer which mentions that it is only meant to be served in Dimension C-1998M, and that it should not be served to mad scientists or their teenage grandsons.

McDonald's opened a 'time portal' to 1998 to bring back Szechuan Sauce https://t.co/WLzqvJacch — TIME (@TIME) July 30, 2017

Aside from the sauce, the carrying case included a laminated letter from “Chef Mike” (there are two listed on McDonald’s website), which explains that the sauce was brought from Dimension C-1998M, which perpetually exists in the year 1998. The letter (which you can read below), also mentions that a few lucky fans will be able to get their hands on the sauce for themselves, although it doesn’t mention any specifics.

Justin, We finally did it. It took months, but we’ve finally brought back some Szechuan Sauce. We’ll spare you the physics, but turns out, Dimension C-1998M is a dimension where it’s always 1998. 1998 every day. No smartphones, no social media. It’s a weird, scary place. But they’ve got Szechuan Sauce on the regular menu. So here we are with some precious cargo — the Szechuan Sauce you remember and some sou-venirs [sic] from some of the dimensions we tried along the way. We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open. Think about it, if you knew in 1998 that McDonald’s would have All Day Breakfast in 2017, would you want to stay in 1998? Of course not. If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this. A few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory, but the first bottle in this dimension is for you. Stay Schwifty, Chef Mike

While the letter is rather cryptic in regards to how the sauce will be given out to fans, a recent Tweet from the McDonald’s official Twitter account hints at a giveaway tonight at 9:30 PM EST, with the message mentioning three half-gallon containers.

Rick and Morty’s third season is set to resume airing tonight, on Adult Swim.

[Featured image by Cartoon Network]