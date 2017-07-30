Looking for home-based job? HSN and Capital One are hiring customer service reps

Are you looking for a job that will allow you to work from home? There are a number of major corporations currently hiring part-time and full-time home-based customer service employees. With no commute and the assurance that you will be working for an established company, it’s worth taking a look if you need to make extra cash without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Capital One and HSN are hiring customer service reps in specific areas of the country. The requirements vary, so it’s important to pay attention to the details before you apply. Here’s what you need to know about these work-from-home positions, as well as some information about other work-from-home jobs.

The two companies noted above join a growing list of businesses that are seeking home-based customer service employees. According to recent reports by the Inquisitr, Amazon has full-time positions open in 35 states, U-Haul is currently hiring online reps, and Apple is hiring home-based customer service advisors with some excellent perks. Disney also has openings for part-time, home-based Guest Services representatives to help customers with their Disney Store orders.

HSN, otherwise known as the Home Shopping Network, is currently hiring for full-time customer service representatives. According to the Penny Hoarder, the positions are currently open in select areas of Florida. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and customer service experience is preferred, but not required.

As with most home-based customer service jobs, a high-speed internet connection, telephone service (not a cell phone), and a headset are required. Learn more about this position on HSN’s employment site.

Nobody wants to ruin a good hair day! When showers strike, be prepared with the #BetterBrella! ☂️ https://t.co/8td4npHdCH #TodaysSpecial pic.twitter.com/SJPEjKWM8y — HSN (@HSN) July 26, 2017

The Capital One position requires a bit more experience. The financial services company notes that senior customer service representatives will answer inbound calls from customers with regards to credit cards and other financial products offered by Capital One.

Applicants must live within 100 miles of Tampa, Florida. A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred, but you can apply if you have a high school diploma, GED, or military experience. At least two years customer service experience or six months in a similar home-based position is required. Learn more about this customer service job here on the Capital One career site.

It’s here! Now you can see account updates by enabling the Capital One Skill on your new Echo Show and #AskAlexa https://t.co/urs88hgnIy pic.twitter.com/JdnIzqUPZJ — Capital One (@CapitalOne) June 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Adam Berry/Getty Images]