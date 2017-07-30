‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Rage Intensifies When He Finds Out Nicole’s Been Lying

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue to be troubled by Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) relationship. Things take an even more intense turn when Brady overhears a conversation between Nicole and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). By the end of the week, he will discover that Nicole has been lying to him.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Central, Nicole Walker will talk to Maggie on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that the two women discuss Nicole’s lovers throughout her time in Salem, which includes Eric. Brady will end up overhearing part of the conversation and discovers that Nicole has been lying to him. However, it is also teased that he doesn’t have the full story.

Brady is already suspicious of Eric and Nicole. Overhearing part of a conversation and finding out that Nicole told a few lies is going to really anger him. It’s going to cause some major problems between the brothers. Meanwhile, Roman (Josh Taylor) and Eric will have their own discussion regarding Nicole. The former priest will explain himself.

Even though some fans are wondering if there will be a rekindled “Ericole” romance, it sounds like the two will just patch things up and move on. Actor Greg Vaughan made a statement about the storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

“It’s been such a struggle for these two to come to terms. I think there is now a building of a bridge between Eric and Nicole. It’s closing a chapter, healing wounds, putting the past behind them and moving forward.”

On Vaughan’s Escapex app, where the actor connects with fans, he teased Eric’s journey during the next few weeks. He wouldn’t give any additional details, but expect him to have a lot more scenes. He seemed to confirm this with a photo of a pile of scripts from new head writer Ron Carlivati.

Now, viewers are wondering if Eric’s storyline will cause Brady and Nicole to break up or if the couple can patch things up before it is too late. Based on the most recent information, it sounds like things will get worse before they get better. Hopefully, the brothers can mend things before Brady goes completely over the edge.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What are your predictions for Eric, Nicole, and Brady?

