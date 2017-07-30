Sigourney Weaver’s Villain In ‘The Defenders’ Gets Hype From Cast, While Elektra Is A Whole New Person

In less than a month, fans of Marvel’s street level superheroes on Netflix will get the long awaited team up series The Defenders. Since it was announced that Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones would be teaming up for a mini-series event, there has been plenty of anticipation for the show, as well as for the solo adventures leading up to the team up. While at Comic-Con, Marvel and Netflix unveiled another look at The Defenders and the cast of the show even had a chance to hype up their newest villain, played by Sigourney Weaver. At the same time, fans learned that Elektra is a completely changed woman, following her death and apparent resurrection.

According to Collider, which had a chance to speak to Sigourney Weaver about her role as Alexandra, the actress said that she does not believe that she or Elektra are villains, so much as they are antagonists to the group of superheroes. In fact, the actress said that the way she played her character, was that of a New Yorker who is very experienced and wealthy, while also having both confidence and an air of indifference about them. Weaver explained that the businessmen she based her “villain” on, are individuals who think that they are actually terrific people, even though their money may come from something others find horrific.

Finn Jones, who plays the Iron Fist in The Defenders, pointed out that Alexandra believes in the things she is doing, and therefore sees nothing wrong with her actions. The actor said that she is able to prey on the weaknesses of an individual, which is what ultimately makes her so dangerous because she can essentially mess with a person’s mind. At the same time, Jones also made it clear that while Alexandra might be a villain in the series, she is also someone who is relatable, according to CBR. She is a character that he believes people might want to side with, as she is not truly a clear cut bad guy.

However, Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra is not alone in being dangerous to not only the Defenders, but also the people of New York City. At her side, she has Elektra, who is truly a weapon, even if their relationship is complicated. For Elektra, things will be different in The Defenders than they were in the second season of Daredevil, because after having been killed and subsequently brought back to life by the organization known as The Hand, she has no memories of who she used to be.

Elodie Yung, who plays Elektra, said that what she finds interesting about her character in The Defenders, is the chance to portray her as an amnesiac. Everything for Elektra is brand new and yet as the season moves forward, there will be these hints of her memories that will pop through. The actress said that while it is sad that she is no longer getting to play the Elektra of the second season of Daredevil, that part of her will come back, at least “a little bit.”

While all of the Defenders will have to deal with both Alexandra and Elektra, at least for one member of the team, the latter will be especially difficult to confront. For Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, the old Elektra is the woman he loved and lost, which means going up against her will be hard to do. This is not the same woman that he held in his arms as she died and he knows this, however that will not stop him from hesitating when it comes to fighting against her. There will apparently be moments when he wonders if the woman he loves is still in there, even as he knows that this is not her, according to Charlie Cox.

With two primary antagonists to deal with in Alexandra and Elektra, the Defenders will have a lot on their plates when they officially team up. Although these four superheroes have all had their share of doubts, and none of them seem to work well with others, in order to save the city it looks like they will have to work together as a group in order to stop whatever is coming. Fans of the individual heroes will get to see their team up effort on August 18, when The Defenders begins streaming on Netflix.

