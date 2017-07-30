UFC 214 Results: PPV Buys Estimate, Daniel Cormier’s Purse, Gate, Attendance And More

After being stripped of his title twice, Jon Jones returns in epic fashion at UFC 214, finishing his arch rival Daniel Cormier in the third round by knockout. Former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had never been finished in his career, and his only losses come via “Bones” Jones.

UFC President Dana White told the press that UFC 214 is trending to do over 1 million PPV buys. The gate was about $2.5 million, and the attendance was 16,610. The rivals last fought at UFC 182 in a bout that was estimated to do 800,000 pay-per-view buys. Daniel Cormier joins a group of elite fighters to get a $1 million-dollar purse for his efforts, according to MMA Fighting. The former champion will likely receive a share of the PPV revenue, along with Jon Jones, who earned $500,000 to challenge for the belt.

Tyron Woodley managed to prevent jiu-jitsu specialist Demian Maia from taking him down and earned $500,000 disclosed for his efforts. Maia received $110,000 in show money. Fan favorite Cris Cyborg did not disappoint in her third-round TKO victory against Tonya Evinger and earned a disclosed $500,000 for her victory.

It is likely that all the champions, along with challenger Jon Jones earned a portion of the PPV revenue.

Jon Jones survived Daniel Cormier’s clinical striking after coming out aggressive in the first round. Jones consistently attacked the body, and Cormier answered with a flurry of strikes.

Congrats @JonnyBones becoming again @ufc 205 Champ!! And to my brother @dc_mma, keep your head up ….you're still a champion in my book!! — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) July 30, 2017

The body shots began to pay dividends, and Jones set up Cormier for a high left kick as the former champion braced for another body shot and leaned to his left.

"He has been a model champion, a model husband, a model father, teammate, leader, and I aspire to be more like that man"-@JonnyBones #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/3p9oleca0g — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017

Big John McCarthy gave Cormier every chance to recover, but Jones was relentless in his pursuit of a finish then ground and pounded the former dominant champion.

"I went out there. I had a phenomenal fight, I can go another couple rounds"-@TWooodley | #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/9vgmtR47mg — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017

An emotional Daniel Cormier stated that he does not believe he has a rivalry with Jones because he lost both fights; however, most analyst and fans disagree. Jones revealed his true feelings about his bitter rival by praising his character and title defenses in his absence.

UFC 214 was the biggest and best fight card of 2017.

What did you think of the title fights and Jon Jones return?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]