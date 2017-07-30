Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump Make The Hill’s Top 50 Beautiful People List

Melania Trump is still very early into her stint as the first lady, but she’s already cementing herself as a bonafide fashionista. Nearly every thing that she wears sells out, due to her supporters wanting to channel her regal looks.

It’s not really all that surprising, considering Melania Trump’s model past and access to pricey designer digs. However, it’s clear that it’s not the clothes that make Melania. Melania Trump makes the clothes, as evidenced by her latest achievement as one of The Hill’s most 50 beautiful people.

Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump’s step-daughter, also landed on The Hill‘s List. However, neither Trump woman did an interview for the profile, unlike some of the others on the list. Instead, The Hill paraphrased quotes from two of their past interviews.

Melania Trump’s quote was taken from a 2011 interview with Bella Magazine, where she revealed a couple of her guilty pleasures.

“I love chocolate and ice cream, and I have those things once in a while.”

Ivanka Trump’s quote gave a little insight into her no frills beauty routine.

“I don’t own a blowdryer—I don’t know how to use it,” Ivanka told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “Most mornings, I walk to work with my hair wet.”

This is the first time in its 14-year history that The Hill has ever listed the chosen 50 in alphabetical order, instead of ranking them. So, we don’t know which Trump woman would have edged the other one out.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

.@Potus and I celebrated 75th anniversary of Battle of the Coral Sea w/ Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mrs.Turnbull A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 4, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

The Washinton Examiner reports that White House staffers, Domestic Policy Council Zina Bash; Mallory Hunter, executive assistant to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; and White House communications associate Leah Levell made the list as well.

Noticeably absent from the list is Melania’s husband, Donald Trump.

[Featured Image By Mark Wilson/Getty Images]