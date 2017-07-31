Kim Kardashian Reportedly Gets Snarky Skepticism From ‘KUWTK’ Clan Over Baby Surrogate Because Of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two adorable children, 4-year-old North and 19-month-old Saint, and Kardashian has increasingly treated her fans to photos of both kids on Instagram. Recently, however, Kim has been outspoken on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) about her desire for a third child, even sharing her health problems that make a third pregnancy challenging.

Consequently, according to a series of new reports, Kardashian and Kanye allegedly have chosen a baby surrogate, who reportedly is three months pregnant with what will become North and Saint’s new baby sister or brother. But although that might sound like a charming plan, a source quoted by Yahoo claims that the KUWTK clan is skeptical of Kim’s and Kanye’s baby plans.

However, it’s not that the Kardashian and Jenner crowd doesn’t love babies (in addition to Kim’s kids, Kourtney Kardashian has three youngsters who occasionally wander into the KUWTK spotlight to be cuddled). Instead, the insider, identified as a close family friend, claimed that the skepticism about the third baby is due to alleged problems in Kim’s and Kanye’s marriage.

“The Kardashians are extremely skeptical right now because they do not think that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is strong enough right now for this.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian and West’s alleged relationship problems aren’t new, stating that the couple’s marriage has been on the rocks for “quite some time” now. But the revelations from this family insider didn’t stop there.

Even though Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian reportedly believe that the 36-year-old mom of North and Saint could successfully manage life as a single mother, there’s some snark in the situation. Kris, Kourtney, and Khloe allegedly also believe that in the long run, Kanye’s presence isn’t important because Kim already is surrounded by individuals who have reportedly taken on roles as her assistants, added the insider.

“They know that ultimately it really doesn’t matter whether Kanye is in the picture because Kim will be able to raise this child on her own with or without him, given she already has dozens of people helping her.”

West and Kardashian’s surrogate reportedly is a 20-year-old woman in San Diego who is now three months pregnant. The couple reportedly spent time choosing the ideal person to carry their baby, and Kim and Kanye’s baby is allegedly due in January next year.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kardashian just sparked a new series of slams on Instagram and Twitter when she posted a promo for a pregnancy pill that promised to alleviate morning sickness. Some fans even questioned whether Kim would allow her surrogate to take the morning sickness medication, while others questioned if she really needed the extra income from hawking drugs.

“I’d be interested to know how much you were paid for this post,” read one new comment.

Some now are using that post to criticize Kardashian and West’s reported baby surrogate decision.

“Overpopulation,” challenged one follower.

Amid all the criticism, allegedly both from her own family and now from her followers, about the plans for a third baby, what does Kardashian and West’s daughter North think about having another brother like Saint or a sister? An insider told Hollywood Life that little North is hoping it’s a baby girl.

Kim is the middle of the three Kardashian sisters, and also has two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. So North reportedly wants to be like her mommy when it comes to sisters, according to the source. Although the 4-year-old reportedly enjoys playing the role of big sister to Saint, she’s allegedly eager to do the same for a little girl.

“North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister,” said the insider.

