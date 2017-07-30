Priebus Accused Of Having A Mistress — Plus, Trump Had Priebus Kill A Fly In Oval Office: ‘Humiliating’ Tenure

The reign of Reince Priebus as President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff might be over, but that hasn’t stopped Reince’s name from appearing in the press. As reported by the New York Daily News, a man named Arthur Schwartz, friend to the new White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, claimed on Twitter that Priebus was having an adulterous affair. Schwartz told the publication that he was uncertain if the rumors about the affair were true or not. Schwartz said that the rumors about the affair have been circulating for quite some time, and Arthur even turned to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet to spread the rumors about the adulterous affair.

“Hey @Reince45. Oops; @Reince – you’re unemployed now. Keep pushing this crap & I’ll start dropping oppo on you. Mistress much?”

Before long, Arthur would turn back to Twitter to apologize to Reince. After falling on his sword of social media, Arthur admitted that Reince accepted Schwartz’s mea culpa.

It’s not the only controversial story circulating about Reince on Sunday. Before he was ousted from the White House, President Trump summoned Priebus to the Oval Office — but not for important policy issues or to get his opinion on a critical matter. Instead, President Trump wanted Reince to kill a fly that had been buzzing around Trump and caused a distraction during a meeting, according to the Washington Post.

I deleted my tweets re @Reince & apologized to him. Pretty sure he's not accepting my apology. Can't blame him. I'm ashamed of what I said. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

.@Reince is a better man than me; he accepted my apology. I did something stupid and I'm embarrassed. Keep the hits coming – I deserve it. https://t.co/JXRQoX5aWo — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

The story about Trump having Priebus kill a fly for the president is just one of the “humiliating” anecdotes surrounding his reign as Trump’s beleaguered Chief of Staff, a man who didn’t “get much respect… because we know he doesn’t have power in the White House,” according to a senior aide, as reported by Politico.

Trump’s nickname for Priebus was “Reince-y,” a guy that Trump said would be good as a car salesman, all attempts by Trump to embarrass and mock Priebus, according to the publication’s sources. Priebus was allegedly mocked by Trump when he was happy to spot his house from Air Force One, and Priebus had to run to Oval Office meetings when he didn’t receive an invitation to the meeting.

Joined my friend @CharlesBenson4 of Milwaukee's @tmj4 for a conversation outside the West Wing as part of our @WhiteHouse #RegionalMediaDay pic.twitter.com/2f81usNlco — Reince Priebus (@Reince) July 25, 2017

The photo of Reince walking in the rain to board Air Force One, as seen below on Friday, July 28, has become iconic for its sadness. That’s the day that Trump let the world know via Twitter that Priebus was out as Chief of Staff and that John Kelly, the Secretary of Homeland Security, would replace him.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]