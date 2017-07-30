‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Bachelor Nation Really Doesn’t Want Rachel Lindsay To Pick Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay is about to hand out her final rose on The Bachelorette, and fans are worried that she might pick Bryan Abasolo. Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger had poor outings during the hometown dates last week, which gave Abasolo a slight edge going into the final rounds. Will Lindsay defy fans and pick Abasolo?

According to TV Guide, fans doubt Abasolo’s sincerity because he always seems to have the right thing to say. In fact, Lindsay’s parents shared similar concerns last week and didn’t think he will be a good match for their daughter. Peter and Eric, on the other hand, appear sincere in their feelings, even though their truthfulness is hurting them at this point.

Last week, Peter admitted that he isn’t ready to get engaged. Lindsay made it clear she is looking for a husband but that didn’t change Peter’s mind. Abasolo, however, is more than willing to make a big commitment, which definitely puts him on Lindsay’s good side. In fact, according to Hollywood Reporter, Lindsay’s mom gave Abasolo and Eric her blessing to wed Lindsay.

Lindsay’s father, Judge Sam A. Lindsay, was not home during the dates. It isn’t clear why he hasn’t appeared this season on The Bachelorette – he also missed Lindsay’s hometown date with Nick Viall – but it probably has something to do with his busy schedule. Lindsay’s sister is also pregnant with her first child, which also played a part in her father’s absence.

“My dad is very supportive about me being The Bachelorette. He realizes what an amazing experience it is. And seeing how I was portrayed in Nick’s season, I think it took away the skepticism that they had about you know like the unknown,” Lindsay explained. “Will he be on my season? I don’t know. I just don’t know yet because my sister’s pregnant. She’s having a baby and so I just don’t know how the timing is going to work.”

Meanwhile, although Lindsay seems to like Abasolo, fans had some pretty harsh things to say about him on social media. In fact, many expressed their hopes that Lindsay will settle on Peter or Eric and send Abasolo packing before the finale. Some fans even vowed to stop watching the show if Abasolo comes out on top.

Of course, there is a chance that Abasolo is just a great guy who is suffering from terrible edits. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time producers intentionally made someone into a villain. There is also some speculation that Lindsay knew none of the finalists would work out and will pick Abasolo so that Peter can star on The Bachelor.

Fans can watch Lindsay make her final picks when new episodes of The Bachelorette air Monday nights on ABC.

