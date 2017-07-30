Sam Heughan Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Girlfriend Mackenzie Mauzy, Currently Filming In Hungary

In today’s social media age, one of the biggest ways people feel that a couple is “officially” together is if the members of the couple post the photo on a social media site, like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

And while there has been much speculation about his dating life, Sam Heughan has just made his relationship with Mackenzie Mauzy “Instagram official” as of this morning, when he posted a photo with the Into the Woods actress on his official Instagram page.

In the past, Outlander star Sam Heughan — who plays James Fraser on the hit Starz show — was linked to the likes of Abby Salt and Cody Kennedy. However, this is the first time he’s ever made an “official” move of this nature with anyone he’s been linked to.

This suggests, too, that previous reports of them getting serious are true.

The couple was in Hungary, where Sam Heughan is currently filming The Spy Who Dumped Me, the first major Hollywood film featuring his name on the marquee, where he will star opposite the likes of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The photos — along with the photos posted by the Sahara Force India F1 team — were taken at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

You can check out the “Instagram official” photos of Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy below.

Good luck @forceindiaf1 and thank you for the amazing experience! #SubstituteDriver #hungariangp A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Repost from force India Enjoying the race from our hospitality, actress @MackenzieMauzy and actor @SamHeughan are cheering for the #PinkPanthers! #HungarianGP Wonderful smiles!???????????????? A post shared by Anna❤️???????? (@anna.905) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

JustJared was also quick to report that Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy are still “going strong.”

“Sam and MacKenzie were last seen together on social media back in May, when Sam posted a photo of his birthday celebrations. Their very first appearance together came back in February.”

But there have been some rumors that suggest that Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy were together long before their first public appearance. For example, when rumors began circulating that Mackenzie Mauzy was dating the actor, trolls began attacking her on social media. This wasn’t the first time that there was a troll attack against one of Sam Heughan’s rumored girlfriends, but it was the first time that he spoke up to defend said rumored girlfriend.

“Please stop this,” he wrote. “No one deserves to be treated this way. Spread your bile elsewhere. I’m disgusted! Shameful!”

They went on to appear together at the BAFTAs and again at various Oscar parties this season.

Now it seems as though Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy are officially a couple. Hope they have fun at the Hungarian Grand Prix!

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]