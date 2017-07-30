Comic-Con 2017 Winners and Losers: From ‘Thor’ And ‘Westworld’ To Ben Affleck’s Future As Batman

Comic-Con 2017 delivered a lot of teasers for upcoming movies and television shows, though some fared a little better than others. Looking back over the busy weekend in San Diego, here are a few of the biggest winners and losers from Comic-Con 2017, including an inside look at Ben Affleck’s future as the caped crusader.

According to The Ringer, AMC’s hit post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead was a major winner this year. With the show heading into Season 8, many fans were worried about getting bogged down with the same old storyline for Rick and his group of zombie survivors. The new trailer, however, surprised fans with a big time jump that promises to break up some of the drudgery.

Speaking of winners, Marvel Studios also came out on top with the reveal of Thor: Ragnarok’s latest trailer (below). The trailer played right before the studio unveiled a new look at Black Panther and showed the audience a special sneak peek at Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel, once again, came out with one of the best Comic-Con panels this year.

While HBO is still riding the Game of Thrones wave, Westworld had a great showing at Comic-Con. In fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter, some fans waited in line all night to get good seats for the Westworld panel, which included a chat with the cast and creators and an incredible new trailer.

There were, of course, a few losers at Comic-Con as well. This includes the trailer for Ready Player One, which fell on its face after showing scenes that were not in the book and a main character that looks nothing like fans expected. Marvel’s television shows also came out on the losing end, while DC released some big news on the superhero front.

When it comes to Batman, Ben Affleck assured everyone that he loves playing the caped crusader and doesn’t see his role changing as long as network executives want him in the driver’s seat.

“Let me be very clear,” Affleck told fans. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I’m so thrilled to do it.”

Affleck added that Warner Bros.’ execs Kevin Tsujihara, Toby Emmerich, and Sue Kroll want him to play Batman for the foreseeable future. Unless that changes, Affleck will star in his own Batman movie and appear in any crossovers DC has planned in coming years.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]