Kylie Jenner Reportedly Takes ‘Special Care’ Of Breasts, Measures Weekly And Spends $250,000 Annually

Kylie Jenner has faced rumors for months that her noticeably larger breasts are the result of breast implant surgery. Now a new report is topping those rumors when it comes to dropping bombshells about Kylie and her cleavage, alleging that Jenner takes “special care” of her breasts and even has them measured every week. Moreover, the cost for keeping her breasts plump and perky? $250,000 annually, according to the report.

At 19, Kylie allegedly has gone through three breast surgeries, according to Metro, which quoted an insider’s claim that although Jenner takes pride in her cleavage, she also keeps a close watch to make sure her breasts are in perfect condition.

“Kylie knows [her breasts are] one of her best assets, so she takes special care of them.”

Jenner reportedly has her breasts measured each week to detect if there is any difference in either the size or the “sag,” according to the source. And if she does detect a difference that is undesirable, Kylie allegedly heads straight to her breast surgeon’s office to have more work done to improve her bust.

“She has them measured every week for any difference in size or sag, and is immediately at her surgeons if there’s something out of place,” said the insider.

Keeping her eyes on the prize of perfect breasts has its price tag, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly allocates $250,000 (£190,000) every year to maintain the perfection of her breasts, according to the source. However, Jenner reportedly does not worry about the cost of keeping her breasts plump and perky, said the insider, who also shared that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been enlarging her breasts gradually.

“Kylie doesn’t care about the cost, she only cares about the results and she’s very happy,” said the source.

“Her breasts are slowly but surely expanding and they look completely natural.”

While Jenner may feel that her breasts look natural rather than the result of breast augmentation surgery, some of her fans don’t seem so convinced. When Jenner posted a photo showcasing her cleavage on Twitter recently, she received a range of comments insisting that surgery rather than nature was responsible for her bigger breasts.

“Kylie, Girl! If you got a boob job that’s fine, but you can’t lie to us,” scolded one Twitter follower.

“Just tell the truth…u got a boob job… It’s okay girl,” urged another Twitter user.

The insider quoted by Metro also claimed that Jenner doesn’t stop with focusing on her breasts when it comes to how she spends her money. Kylie also allegedly devotes nearly $10,000 (£7600) per month to laser treatments to ensure that her skin appears supple and smooth. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly endures regular laser treatment sessions with a specialist.

While 19 might not be the age when most young women are spending time stressing about stretch marks or worrying about wrinkles, Jenner allegedly is turning to a skin doctor to cope with her concerns, said the source.

“She has regular laser treatments with her dermatologist to remove stretch marks, veins, or wrinkly tissue.”

Although the laser treatments chosen by Kylie are reportedly so expensive that most individuals undergo them “once every few months,” Jenner tends to her skin with the treatments on a weekly basis, according to the insider.

“Kylie has it done every week – she spends nearly 10 grand a month,” said the source.

Jenner’s repeated denials that she underwent breast surgery have recalled her initial claims that she did not have lip fillers. Eventually, Kylie admitted that she did go “too far” with the fillers, and some are wondering if Jenner will do the same eventually with her increasingly bigger breasts.

“Well, I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point,” Kylie once told her big sister Kim Kardashian.

Jenner defended her decision to make her lips bigger by explaining that she became “excited and felt like I needed to do a lot.” However, she eventually listened to feedback from her famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters.

“And then you guys were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill.’ And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process,” recalled Jenner.

Now, looking back, Kylie is grateful that she didn’t end up on Botched, a reality TV show devoted to taking surgery procedures gone bad and redoing them.

“Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.”

However, is Jenner in danger of ending up on Botched now if she continues to allegedly spend so much money to keep expanding her bust size? What do you think? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal]