Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Engaged? Inside His Rumored Plans To Propose By Christmas

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani planning a Christmas engagement? An inside source told Hollywood Life that the couple’s busy schedules are slowing down for the holidays, which might be the perfect time for them to take their romance to the next level. Does this mean a wedding is in the works for 2018?

“The Voice doesn’t go live until November so minus a few festival shows Blake is pretty free to the world and he is already thinking of Christmas,” the source shared. “Because when The Voice ends it is usually a week before Christmas and Blake doesn’t like last-minute planning. He likes being Santa Claus and also wants to spoil Gwen.”

Although the two will have a lot of free time on their hands, the insider added that Shelton isn’t going to propose over the holidays. Instead, the country star is planning a romantic getaway with Stefani before their schedules return to normal. Those plans, of course, could change by the time Christmas rolls around and there’s always a chance Shelton could get down on one knee. After all, this might be his last chance to propose until the spring of 2018.

Until then, Hollywood Life reports that the couple has been spending a lot of time together. Most recently, Blake Shelton flew Stefani and her three boys out to his ranch in Oklahoma, where everyone enjoyed a week of fishing, riding horses, and hiking. Shelton and Stefani are already back in L.A., but insiders claim she already misses her outdoor adventure.

Thank u tina and josh @cainhorses for an amazing day!!???? #oklahoma #summer gx @blakeshelton ❤️ ???????? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

“Gwen and Blake had to come back to LA for work commitments and so the kids could spend time with [their father] Gavin [Rossdale] and she already misses their amazing trip to Oklahoma,” the source explained. “They had the greatest time ever. It was absolutely heavenly. Hiking, fishing, riding horses and being outside as a family was incredible. She loves seeing her boys thriving out in nature. It’s been such an incredible experience for them, which she will never forget.”

Stefani might not be away from Oklahoma for long. She is reportedly planning on putting on a huge birthday party for Zuma at the ranch in August. In fact, Shelton even offered to bring some of Zuma’s friends from Los Angeles to the party, which is definitely a generous move and should score some extra points from Stefani.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, the two have not addressed the rumors surrounding their future together. They have been dating for almost two years and their romance doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all. It would not be surprising if Shelton popped the big question in the coming months, especially if their schedules cool down a bit.

Shelton and Stefani hooked up back in 2015 while working together on The Voice. Shelton was coming off his divorce with Miranda Lambert and Stefani had just parted ways with Rossdale. While Stefani and Rossdale share three children together, Shelton does not have any kids of his own.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

