‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Script Now Finished And Some Episodes Could Have Film-Like Length

While the final season of Game of Thrones will only have six episodes, there’s a possibility that some of the episodes will have two-hour runs. HBO programming president Casey Bloys hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that Game of Thrones Season 8 might explore a cinematic territory when it comes to length.

“We haven’t had that discussion yet because I don’t know how long the episodes are going to be. Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it’s a great show, so who knows?”

This season’s premiere episode lasted 59 minutes, which was the longest pilot episode since the show’s 62-minute season opener in 2011.

Bloys confirmed that all the scripts for Game of Thrones Season 8 are now ready. The spin-offs will happen but not “at least a year” after the airing of the fantasy show’s final season. The network, he claimed, doesn’t want to release new material that “detracts or distracts” from the “epic and amazing” finale.

There are four spin-off shows in the pipeline, and all of them were approved by novelist George RR Martin himself.

Now that the final set of scripts is done, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are wary of possible leaks. Last year, hackers earned the ire of fans when the plot for Game of Thrones Season 7 was leaked eight months prior to its airing.

G4S, the security firm handling the Belfast studios of Game of Thrones, also reported last year that the set was being plagued with drones. They suspect that the drones were being piloted by hackers in an attempt to get exclusive photographs or spoilers.

HBO is reportedly improving its security measures to ensure that details of the final ever episode won’t come out. As reported by the Mirror, Benioff fears that hackers will spoil the wildly popular show’s ending for everyone.

Apart from using code names for characters, Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, talked about the tightened security procedures to Fabulous Magazine via Express. She said that cast members may only look at the script digitally and that their emails should have a two-step security verification. They may be given rehearsal notes at times on the set, but these should be returned before they leave.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to come out in 2018, although a 2019 release is not ruled out by the showrunners.

