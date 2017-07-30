‘OutDaughtered’ Adam Busby Cheating? ‘Our Marriage Is Rock Solid’

After admitting that he is suffering from paternal postpartum depression, OutDaughtered star Adam Busby has been accused on social media of having an affair. Adam responds to accusations.

Viewers have noticed that Adam seems to be not his usual self. One pointed out that he fails to come home on time, even for a special occasion like Valentine’s Day, and that he seems distant. These led to assumptions that he might be cheating on his wife. In last week’s episode of OutDaughtered, his wife Danielle Busby also noticed that something is amiss with her husband after the doctor’s appointment of one of their daughters, Hazel. Danielle asked him about it, but he avoided the conversation. He opened up about anxiety and depression later in the episode.

Many showered him praises for speaking up and showing his vulnerability. However, there are a few who voiced out their assumptions that Adam might be cheating on his wife. One Twitter user posted, “The husband on [OutDaughtered] will eventually leave, y’all can pay me later.” Adam responded that their marriage is rock solid, and no one should doubt that no matter what they see on the OutDaughtered show. Some fans also defended him, telling the critics that he works hard because he needs to support his family of eight. Adam has actually been vocal about his concerns about their finances and the pressure of providing for their six daughters, per TVRuckus.

The husband on outdaughtered will eventually leave, y'all can pay me later. — JumptheGun (@hoffmans85) July 26, 2017

I GOT FEELING, ADAM MAY BE HAVIN AN AFFAIR. HES DISTANT, FAILED TO COME HOME ON TIME FOR VALENTINES, AND ACTS LIKE HE WANTS 'OUT' — kathleenstokes (@kathystokes123) July 26, 2017

Talking about depression is never an easy thing for anyone, let alone for fathers who are expected to be the rock that mothers and their children can lean on to. OutDaughtered dad Adam is using his reality TV exposure to shed light to postpartum depression that many dads out there might be experiencing. He recently admitted that since the quintuplets were born, he has secretly been struggling with PPD.

“It’s just like this pounding weight in my chest,” Adam said, per ABC News. “I think mostly I’ve been like this since the kids were born, up to this point it’s almost like I’ve hid from it, like denied it.”

As for Danielle, she said she is supporting her husband 100 percent as he goes through this depression. She wrote on Instagram that she is proud of Adam for admitting that something is wrong, adding that it is okay not to be okay. She promised she would always be by his side. “100 percent and on his side and will be there with him as he goes through this and is it going to be pretty? No, but it’s just life,” Danielle said.

OutDaughtered Season 3 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]