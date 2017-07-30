Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo To Live-Stream Their Wedding, Refuse Sponsors’ Offers To Pay Expenses [Rumors]

South Korea’s power couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are currently in the middle of their wedding preparations and fans are getting more and more excited about it.

Recently, new details about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s wedding emerged online, adding more hype to the highly-anticipated event. Numerous reports claim that the Song-Song couple might live-stream the ceremony.

Sources close to Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s respective agencies alleged that the couple and their teams are considering the idea to broadcast their nuptials on social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube.

Live-streaming the much-awaited wedding ceremony seems to be a good option, especially to the massive fan base of the couple worldwide.

It is worth noting though that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, as well as their labels, have yet to confirm the rumors that the October 31st wedding will be live-streamed on social media.

Recently, the Descendants of the Sun actor opened up about his fiancée and their forthcoming wedding. The 31-year-old heartthrob gushed about his wife-to-be and admitted that he intends to spend the rest of his life with her. He also revealed that his decision to marry the actress was “very natural.”

“I’m going to be with her for the rest of my life and it’s a very big decision.”

Song Joong Ki also acknowledged that his marriage will definitely change his life. The actor revealed that once he becomes a married man, he will become more serious about looking into the future.

In addition, Song Joong Ki admitted that there will be some slight changes with the projects that he will choose, especially when they already have children.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo refused all sponsorship offers that they allegedly received from various companies.

Rumors claim that many businesses hope that their brands could take part in the highly-anticipated wedding. Apparently, they believe that such publicity will increase their reputation.

However, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo reportedly declined the offers and humbly explained that they want to depend on themselves for their own wedding.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]