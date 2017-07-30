LG V30 Release: US Pre-Order For Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Competition Begins September 17

Details pertaining to LG V30’s release schedule have been revealed. LG’s forthcoming 2017 phablet will be competing against the Galaxy Note 8, which is undeniably the most anticipated phone of this year following Samsung’s major embarrassment brought by the Note 7 disaster.

While the Note 8 is widely expected to have its unveiling on August 23 during the Korean tech conglomerate’s Unpacked event in New York, an internal document cited by Android Authority has disclosed that the LG V30 will be taking the spotlight for the first time on August 31 at IFA 2017, which will be held in Berlin.

The document containing LG V30’s release plans also noted that the phone codenamed Joan will then hit the Korean shelves on September 15. As for its worldwide release, LG V30 units should be on sale beginning September 28, if the Android Authority’s source is to be believed. Those in the United States can pre-order the phone on September 17 and it will be officially on sale via various retailers eleven days after.

A few days ago, the rear panel of the LG V30 was leaked, seemingly confirming that it will still have one of the trademarks of LG’s V-series – the dual camera. Based on the render that surfaced, as reported by GSM Arena, the fingerprint sensor will be placed at the back, too, aside from the Laser autofocus and the LED flash functionalities.

New Leak: Photo of LG v30 depicting Rear viewhttps://t.co/OsuZ3OgKda pic.twitter.com/i9Uc0oEwd8 — Jeremiah Evwier (@Jeremiahjames19) July 25, 2017

Recent reports about the LG V30’s specs also suggested that it will be equipped with a six-inch OLED display with very thin bezels. Under the hood, it may have a 64GB internal storage paired with either a four GB or a six GB RAM, with the latter configuration also being rumored for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. When it comes to the phone’s SoC, the V30 could be powered by the Snapdragon 835. Other features and specs that could be present on the LG phone include a battery with 3300mAh capacity and wireless charging.

As for the latest release updates about the Note 8, it looks like the Samsung phone has now been certified by the Federal Communications Commission. Several listings from the FCC website pertain to newly certified “portable handsets” with model numbers SM-N950F and SM-N950U as well as potential variants SM-N950U1, SM-N950W, and SM-N950XU, which have all been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Android Headlines explained.

