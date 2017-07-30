Some men are born to play particular roles. In Matt Bomer’s case, the star of The Last Tycoon appears to be the only actor Anne Rice wants to portray Louis de Pointe du Lac in the upcoming TV show based on her book series The Vampire Chronicles.

Fans have been speculating on who would get cast as Lestat de Lioncourt in the highly anticipated shows. Names like Jared Leto, Reeve Carney, and even Alexander Skarsgard have been thrown around in the search for the new Brat Prince. However, there doesn’t seem to be much argument on the casting of Interview with the Vampire’s main protagonist.

Anne Rice has made no secret about hoping Matt Bomer would consider taking on the role of the troubled vampire in the TV series she is developing with her son Christopher. The Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis author made it clear that the White Collar star is the one actor she has always wanted to play Louis. Rice’s most recent Facebook post appears to be a call to Bomer to find time for the show, which has not yet started production.

Anne Rice posted a congratulatory message to Matt Bomer on her official Facebook fan page for the premiere of his new show The Last Tycoon. In addition to that, the author wrote that she still believes the American Horror Story star is the best choice for Louis.

The thought of Matt Bomer signing on as Louis might be the ideal thing for Rice, but she is also open to the possibility of casting the star of The Normal Heart in a less-demanding role in case his schedule is too hectic.

The creator of The Vampire Chronicles wrote that she would like Bomer to portray Lestat’s lover Nicolas de Lenfent “if he is not available for the long haul.” Hopefully, the actor will find time to one of the beautiful vampires in the highly anticipated series.

So is it possible that Anne Rice will see her dream come true for The Vampire Chronicles? Matt Bomer has yet to comment on the possible casting as the vampire Louis. In the meantime, fans can enjoy watching the Magic Mike star in The Last Tycoon, which is currently streaming on Amazon.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]