Justin Bieber Explains Canceled Tour In Emotional Letter: ‘I Want My Mind, Heart And Soul To Be Sustainable’

Justin Bieber has shared a candid and emotional open letter to fans on social media explaining why he’s taking a needed step back from his career.

The pop icon also clarified his reasons for canceling the last 14 concert dates of his “Purpose World Tour,” revealing that he ended it prematurely and is now taking a career timeout because he wants his career, mind, heart, and soul to be “sustainable.”

On July 24, it was announced that the remainder of the tour was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Justin performed 154 “Purpose” concerts in 16 months across six continents. The average tour length is about 85 dates.

Which means the Biebs delivered enough shows for two entire tours before canceling just 14, all of which have since been refunded.

At the time, the superstar’s team released a press statement saying he was grateful to have shared an incredible experience with his fans.

Shortly after, a TMZ paparazzo caught up with the 23-year-old singer and asked why he nixed his last tour leg.

“Just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes,” Justin replied, after telling the cameraman that he had been on tour for nearly two years.

Bieber reiterated, “No, you already know the reasons,” a day later when he was pestered by yet another TMZ photog, grilling him as to whether or not he had quit his tour over religion.

Amid TMZ’s harassment, Justin’s rep told multiple media outlets that the singer was “super exhausted.”

Fast forward to the Biebs’ heartfelt Instagram post earlier this week. It began with repeated declarations of gratitude to his fans.

“I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you,” Justin wrote.

He continued, “I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU!”

The Canadian revealed he hasn’t found “learning and growing” to be “easy” but knowing that he isn’t “alone” has kept him “going.”

In his lengthy note, Justin also got real about some of his youthful mistakes, revealing past decisions and “broken” relationships were at the root of them.

He admitted, “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them!”

He added, “I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!!”

Justin Bieber gets extremely vulnerable in post dedicated to fans. Read more: https://t.co/0iQxh5OuSI — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 3, 2017

In what seems to be reference to the pastors that Bieber is often seen with, he wrote that he is “extremely blessed” to connect with people “in the past few years” who helped him “build” his “character back up” and remind him of “who I am and who I want to be.”

The singer also vowed that he won’t let “past decisions and past relationships” dictate his future decisions and future relationships.

Ever conscious of naysayers, Justin wryly noted that he is “very aware” that he’ll never be “perfect” and will likely continue to make mistakes.

He added that he’s not “ashamed” of his mistakes and wants to be a man who learns and grows from them.

Of his “Purpose Tour,” the Biebs described the global trek as “unbelievable” and says it taught him so much about himself.

Justin Bieber breaks silence on tour cancelation in letter to fans: “I want my career to be sustainable” https://t.co/QQe1yBOrEv pic.twitter.com/fTxaoBUugn — billboard (@billboard) August 3, 2017

It’s at this point that Bieber reveals why he canceled his tour and is taking a break from music.

The Grammy winner says he wants to “protect” what he feels is his “calling” and make life a “sustainable” life.

He went on to write, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.” Note the capitals.

“I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” Justin added.

In short, Justin Bieber is declaring that he needs to stop being “Brand Justin Bieber” for a while so that he can balance key parts of his life that are under stress.

Justin ended his message saying that he had no expectation that people would understand it, but said he wanted fans to have the opportunity to know his heart.

Justin Bieber may only be 23 but he’s ready for a much needed break after touring for six of the last eight years. https://t.co/wwyF4tfa0H pic.twitter.com/oW3Tekyxkm — E! News (@enews) July 25, 2017

It would be understandable that any artist who had completed a whopping 154 shows and has been touring since last March would be in need of a break.

It is clear that the Biebs feels the need for something more than a quick fix. Making a life “sustainable” can be as much about managing a life better, as opposed to revolutionary measures.

Justin was busking on Stratford’s streets and wowing fans on YouTube as a young kid. Discovered at 12-years-old by his longtime manager, he has been touring for six of the eight years he has been in the music business.

Justin Bieber announces break from music in letter, writing: ‘I want my heart and mind to be sustainable’ https://t.co/fvSUJPbV5u — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 3, 2017

Bieber spoke many times in interviews during his comeback year in 2015 about trying to cope with his depression and anxiety.

It’s not hard to imagine that the singer has felt the added stress of the media’s evidently negative narrative and the disproportionate criticism and targeting Justin receives in the blogosphere and interwebs.

While some shaded the Biebs for canceling his final tour leg, others including Kelly Rowland, The View panel, John Mayer, Fifth Harmony, and The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne, applauded the maturity of Justin’s Instagram explanation and acknowledged his right to make judgment calls about his well-being and health.

Justin Bieber cancelled his tour and his team says that he needs “rest” — but some critics say he should see it through. We discuss. pic.twitter.com/6k0whvK351 — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2017

