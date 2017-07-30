Is Brock Lesnar Vs. Jon Jones ‘Superfight’ Coming? Lesnar Responds To Jon Jones’ Challenge At UFC 214

Is it possible that fight fans will one day be seeing a UFC “superfight” between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones? While talk of Lesnar leaving the world of pro wrestling behind is still the stuff of rumor at the moment, these rumors have been firing up again, now that Lesnar has responded to the challenge Jon “Bones” Jones issued after he defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

On Saturday night, the oftentimes-controversial Jones did away with longtime rival Cormier at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, winning the UFC 214 main event by knocking “DC” out in the third round. As quoted by MMA Junkie, Jones’ post-match interview had the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion calling out a man he had never faced, and possibly planting the seeds for a Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones superfight.

“Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your a** kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon.”

Jones, 30, has a mixed martial arts record of 23-1, including 17-1 in the UFC, while the 40-year-old Lesnar has gone 5-3 in MMA, including a 4-3 record in UFC action. Brock’s last mixed martial arts match came last year, where he defeated Mark Hunt in a one-off fight at UFC 200, via unanimous decision.

According to the Associated Press, it didn’t take long before Lesnar commented on Jones’ challenge, offering a brief retort to the newly-crowned two-time champion.

“Be careful what you wish for, young man.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors of Brock Lesnar leaving WWE to return to UFC have been rampant as of late, with some reports suggesting that Lesnar may depart WWE sometime early next year, possibly after WrestleMania 34 in the spring. But as Jeff Novitzky, UFC vice president of Athlete Health and Performance, confirmed two weeks ago, Lesnar has not yet re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, which would have been the first step to a UFC comeback at some point in the future.

According to MMA Fighting, even if Lesnar would re-enter the pool via written notice, he won’t be able to fight until 2018, as he will still have six months remaining on his ongoing doping suspension.

Still, it goes without saying that a Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones superfight would be a huge spectacle for mixed martial arts fans. Although Lesnar has spent the past five years working for WWE, he remains a huge draw for MMA fans and one of UFC’s most iconic stars. Jones, on the other hand, convincingly defeated Cormier and may have brought himself back to prominence after a difficult past few years.

[Featured Image by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images]