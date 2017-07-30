2017 Solar Eclipse Could Mean Disaster For Trump: Astrologers Say It Could Bring ‘Downfall’ And ‘Ruin’

Astrologers are predicting that the forthcoming rare total solar eclipse could mean disaster for President Donald and his troubled administration. According to astrologers, because Trump was born during a lunar eclipse, he is more susceptible to the mysterious astrological forces of eclipses than other people.

Trump’s presidential administration will be affected by the total solar eclipse of August 21, astrologers warn, according to Newsweek. So he needs to reflect on his actions carefully to avoid disaster. However, because of widespread skepticism about the predictions of astrology, many astrologers are predicting that Trump will not heed the warnings and that it could lead to disaster for him.

One likely disastrous impact of August’s total eclipse on Trump is a serious health issue that could force him to resign from his position as president. The astronomical auguries also indicate that if he refuses to resign, he could be ousted through an impeachment or a “mutiny behind closed doors.”

“There’s been a lot of conversation about this eclipse in terms of what’s going on with Donald Trump,” Wade Caves, a leading astrological consultant, told Newsweek.

The August 21 total solar eclipse, caused by the moon passing between Earth and the Sun, will cast a 70 mile-wide shadow across the North American continent.

“The astrological world has been completely buzzing… since Donald Trump was inaugurated.”

“What we can say with reasonable assurance is that these charts make it difficult to imagine Trump has smooth sailing ahead.”

Astrologers note that it is the first time since 1918 that astronomical conditions allow a “path of totality” to cross the entire North American continent. It is also the first time since 1776 that the path of an eclipse falls exclusively in the North American continent. It is estimated that up to 7.4 million people will travel to towns in the path of totality to observe the natural phenomenon.

The solar eclipse will occur at 28 degrees and 53 minutes of Leo.

According to Café Astrology, the solar eclipse will affect people born with personal planets and points at approximately 24 to 30 degrees of the fixed signs, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. It will also affect people with personal planets and points at approximately zero to four degrees of the mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Trump is vulnerable to the astrological forces unleashed by the forthcoming eclipse because he is of the mutable sign Gemini. His birth chart, according to astrologers, is vital to understanding how the coming solar eclipse will affect him and his administration.

According to Astrologer Wade Caves, also known as Astrologer King, multiple astrological forces will come together to make the solar eclipse a disaster for the Trump administration. One of the factors is that the eclipse falls close to the star Regulus, the brightest in the constellation of Leo.

“The Heart of the Lion is one of the most important and most powerful stars in astrology,” Astrologer King told Newsweek. “It brings success but danger of loss. The other main influence on solar eclipse new moon August 2017 is a helpful trine aspect to Uranus, the planet of change and excitement.”

King’s astrological analysis states that Regulus is “independent, proud, confident, frank, brave, militant, and violent. While open minded and generous, Regulus wants conquer and rule, to leave his mark before a successful challenger claims the throne.”

This is not good news for Trump because he is the “conquer and rule” that will give way to a “successful challenger” who “claims the throne.”

Astrologer King’s analysis states that although Regulus confers power, success, wealth, and authority, it also indicates that envy and hatred from enemies will lead to disaster, trouble, and downfall for the Trump and his administration.

The celestial events that occurred at the time that Trump was born shed light on how the coming August 21 solar eclipse will affect him, according to astrologers.

“Regulus and Mars were rising when Trump was born… the solar eclipse should bring success due to his ambitious initiatives.”

Uranus will also empower Trump to overcome some of the restraints (judicial restraints, for instance) on his admiration and will make it possible for him to implement some of his more radical policy proposals.

However, resistance from his enemies due to these policies could also lead to his downfall.

“A lot of astrologers are expecting some kind of downfall, some kind of ruin, some kind of difficulty.”

“It seems very possible that by this time next year, we’re looking at the reality of Trump not being in office.”

Astronomers, such as Marjorie Orr, warn skeptics that the August 21 solar eclipse belongs to the ominous Saros series linked with major political events and upheavals, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The Saros series has also coincided with major disasters, such as the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Caves’ analysis predicts that Trump will experience an unexpected health problem that will force him to resign as president. If he refuses to resign he could be ousted through official channels (such as impeachment) or through “a mutiny behind closed doors.”

“These charts make it difficult to imagine Trump has smooth sailing ahead.”

Astrologer Lynn Koiner points out that a total solar eclipse begins to exercise its influence about three to six months before it happens and for up to a year after it has happened. This means that the events of the last six months could be part of the astrological force influence of the forthcoming solar eclipse.

Caves believes that the impact could last up to two years. This means we should not expect that the astrological forces will act immediately around the time of the solar eclipse, but that it will continue to impact on Trump’s administration for several months after it has happened.

