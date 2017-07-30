Big Cass Determined To Main Event ‘WrestleMania 34’ Against Roman Reigns

Every WWE Superstar wants to be on top of the WWE ladder, and there is no greater indication of reaching that goal that being in the main event of WrestleMania. For the past three years, Roman Reigns has been a part of the last match on the grandest stage of them all. Many fans may not like it, but Reigns is the top guy in WWE. Big Cass has only been a singles star for roughly a month, but he’s already eyeing Roman’s spot.

As of this writing, WWE officials are high on Big Cass as a strong mid-card heel. He’s receiving a major push and opportunity to become a big name for the company. Big Cass is still establishing himself as a single star right now, but he revealed where he would like to be on WWE programming by Wrestlemania 34. During a recent interview with SportBible, Big Cass revealed he is determined to face Roman Reigns in New Orleans.

“Roman Reigns has main evented three WrestleManias in a row and I’d really like to main event WrestleMania with Roman Reigns. That’s the match I really want right now. So right now, currently, [my dream match] is to main event WrestleMania with Roman Reigns. He’s set the bar for WrestleMania and that’s the guy I want to face at WrestleMania.”

It is a huge testament to Big Cass’ ambition that he believes he could be in the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns or possibly Brock Lesnar someday. However, WWE officials aren’t yet convinced Big Cass will be able to keep his momentum going as a heel on Raw. He still has a lot to prove to WWE officials and the WWE Universe before he will be given the opportunity to main event the biggest show of the year.

On paper, WWE officials could be looking at Big Cass to be a main event player someday. It is far too early to predict if he will be able to reach the echelon in the future, but Big Cass has made his intentions perfectly clear. There is a lot to like about Big Cass eyeing the top spot in the company with realistic expectations.

However, Roman Reigns’ run on top of WWE doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. In fact, there is a lot of speculation that he will main event his fourth straight WrestleMania next year. If Big Cass wants to be in the main event of the grandest stage of them all someday, he will most likely need to go through Reigns.

[Featured Image by WWE]