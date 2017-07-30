Lost characters are finally coming back in the seventh season of Game of Thrones but there is one missing person that fans are hoping will return in “The Queen’s Justice.” In addition to that, he might be revealed to play a larger role in the main storyline in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 3.

In “Stormborn,” people rejoiced when Arya Stark was reunited with an old friend who somehow pointed her in the right direction. Arya found Hot Pie in an inn where she discovered that her favorite brother Jon Snow is the current King in the North.

But is it possible that Arya’s other friend will row his way back into the series in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 3? There are speculations that her travel buddy who was taken away by the Red Woman will pop up in the most unlikely place and even make away with a weapon that rightfully belongs to him.

Fans have been wondering about the fate of Gendry since Davos Seaworth placed him on a boat and sent away from Dragonstone. Some believe that Robert Baratheon’s only surviving bastard son may have forgotten that King’s Landing is a dangerous place for him because his first appearance in Game of Thrones Season 7 is expected to be in his former home.

So what exactly is Gendry doing back in King’s Landing? There are speculations that the only living Baratheon heir has learned about his heritage and believes that going back home would be a good idea. In addition to that, Gendry might be planning to take something from the Royal Armory in the Red Keep.

The possibility of Gendry gaining possession of Robert’s Warhammer is certainly a welcome idea, especially if he is set to join Jon Snow in the fight against the White Walkers. Gendry has also been described as having “hands made for hammers” just like his father so this would be the perfect weapon for him. Hopefully, Robert’s true heir will take the hammer for his own in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Will Gendry finally return in “The Queen’s Justice”? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 3 airs on HBO on July 30.

[Featured Image by Game of Thrones/HBO]