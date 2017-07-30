Swedish Man Dies During Penis Enlargement Surgery After Bizarre Mishap

A Swedish man who went in for penis enlargement surgery ended up losing his life instead.

The man suffered a bizarre medical emergency during what is considered a routine surgery, a death that sparked the interest of medical researchers. The Journal of Forensic Sciences reported on the man’s fatal penis enlargement surgery and what went wrong during the procedure, and the findings have gone viral online.

As the New York Daily News noted, surgeons had completed the first part of the surgery, which actually elongated the man’s penis, and were starting to inject fat cells taken from the man’s stomach. But as they did this, some of the newly injected fat broke free and traveled through the man’s veins to his lungs, rupturing blood vessels and sending him into cardiac arrest.

Doctors performed CPR on the man, but he died a few hours later, the New York Daily News reported.

“This is the first described case where a seemingly simple and safe procedure of penis enlargement by autologous fat transfer caused sudden death in a healthy young man,” the study noted.

The medical mishap generated quite a bit of interest in the medical community because it was the first recorded case of a patient dying during penis enlargement surgery. It also made headlines around the globe, with many news outlets picking up on the strange circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A penis enlargement surgery has killed a man in Sweden, a medical case study reports https://t.co/LGJJ9YxhRu — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 29, 2017

While the penis enlargement surgery death is a first, there have been several cases in which patients died during similar procedures. As the New York Daily News noted, a number of people have died during butt injection surgery, including a series of women who died at a Miami plastic surgery clinic.

In March, Ranika Hall traveled to South Florida to get what The Source described as a “cheat Brazilian butt lift,” but she stopped breathing during the procedure and was declared dead a short time later. Hall’s death came one year after 29-year-old Heather Meadows died at the same Miami clinic while receiving the same procedure. A medical examiner said that Meadows died in a similar way to the man who died during the penis enlargement surgery, with a piece of fat breaking loose and blocking her arteries, causing fatal organ failure.

[Featured Image by faustasyan/iStock]