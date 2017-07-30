’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Finally Gets Another Career, Gains Fans’ Approval And Support

Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance has finally managed to get herself a new, far more legitimate career than her previous modeling efforts. Posting an update on her Instagram page, the reality TV star has shared her latest milestone to her followers — a professional fitness trainer certification. Needless to say, the Colombian beauty’s most recent update has been received extremely well by her followers on the social media platform, with many congratulating the reality TV star for acquiring a more stable, more professional career.

Paola’s career choice has always been a point of interest among 90 Day Fiance fans, especially since the reality TV star has always been open about her desire to pursue a future in the modeling industry. Unfortunately for Paola, her efforts to break into the hyper-competitive modeling business in Miami have largely been unsuccessful. Apart from not getting any contracts, the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After also revealed that Paola was practically scammed by her agent, who did not even enter her name into the modeling firm’s system.

Instead of delving too much into her lack of luck in the modeling industry, however, Paola has focused her energy on getting a certification as a professional fitness trainer. These efforts have been received very well by the 90 Day Fiance online community, with many stating that being a fitness trainer is a far better fit for the reality TV star, especially since Paola is a fitness buff.

Some of Paola’s Instagram followers even stated that the Colombian beauty might finally be called for fitness photo shoots now. Others also said that the reality TV star could start a YouTube channel where she can share workout and health tips with her viewers.

“This proves how hard working and amazing you are! You should make a YouTube channel if you don’t have one yet!” one commenter wrote.

“Awesome!!! You’ll be a great trainer! Your fitness posts are already super motivational,” wrote another.

“Workout photo shoots are afoot!” another social media follower stated.

Paola opted to take her certification course in the Body Design University, a fitness firm from Atlanta, GA, that specializes in the training of health professionals. If any, Paola’s certification from The Body Design University is as legitimate as it can get, quite unlike the modeling deal the reality TV star struck with her questionable agent from Miami. In Yelp alone, the fitness firm has a perfect five-star rating, with many reviewers lauding BDU for its intensive, professional certification course on fitness training.

Paola Mayfield is featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which airs every Sunday on TLC.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Instagram]