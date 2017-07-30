Outback Steakhouse Conspiracy: Location Map Formations Form ‘Creepy’ Pentagram, Sparks Satanic Ritual Rumors

Outback Steakhouse is renowned for its juicy steaks, Bloomin’ onion appetizer and burger, Queensland chicken dish and more. However, the Aussie-themed American restaurant chain is at the center of an alleged conspiracy involving satanic rituals.

An Outback Steakhouse conspiracy of epic proportions is sparking online conversations between people who believe in demonic sacraments and those who claim the latest chatter amounts to nothing more than rumors about common sightings: Bigfoot, Yeti, the Loch Ness Monster and UFOs, to name a few.

The Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics is behind the tsunami of reactions from opposing sides over Outback’s rumored nefarious plans or underground prepping, according to a report that originally appeared on Huffington Post.

The user took to Twitter and caused a commotion when he suggested that Outback is secretly telegraphing its involvement in some ominous conspiracy, based on restaurant locations and how they line up to form a familiar, yet eerie shape.

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK — balenci-who? aga ☭ (@eatmyaesthetics) July 27, 2017

The speculation is based on various locations of restaurants throughout the United States that are connected in such a way that they form a pentagram. According to Got Questions, the five-point star has been used in various forms since the early days of recorded history and has many meanings.

Outback Steakhouse at the center of bizarre conspiracy theory https://t.co/GbyqDeZVf0 pic.twitter.com/tAGiqiuQ43 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 29, 2017

The Japanese and Chinese used the pentagram to signify the five pillars of life: Fire, Water, Air, Earth and Ether. In white magic (or Wicca), the encircled pentagram supposedly offers a degree of protection from evil or “darkness.”

Over time, the inverted figure represents “black magic” and is linked to satanic practices and the occult. In film and literature, the pentagram evokes meanings of horror, fear, death and the like.

The tweet went viral in short order; over 100,000 users retweeted the Outback Steakhouse conspiracy, and as of this writing, the frenzy is still growing. With so many people engaging in a discussion about what the franchise was secretly planning, an Outback representative tried to calm the tide of confusion with a marketing quip for its most popular appetizer.

As sources point out, Outback’s locations as seen on maps are not part of a conspiracy and meant to telegraph dire times ahead. Rather, “it’s all just a coincidence,” according to the Post. To put things in context, according to Google search results on “number of Outback Steakhouse locations,” the most recent data shows 978 units are in operation in the United States. Therefore, a person is likely to see random odd shapes when looking at the dots on a map.

AOL News points out that the Outback Steakhouse conspiracy appears to be rehashed. Apparently, the meme cropped up several years ago.

“Before this turns into Pizzagate, we would like to remind our readers that this is very much a meme and nobody in their right mind actually believes Outback Steakhouse is the center of a cult conspiracy.”

