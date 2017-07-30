The WWE held a very special live house show event on Saturday night, July 29, at the legendary Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The event had the biggest stars in the WWE performing for the packed house and the WWE then announced that Detroit will be the city that receives the upcoming 2017 version of the Hell in a Cell PPV at the Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 8. The company then announced to the fans in attendance at the Joe Louis Arena that it will be a SmackDown Live exclusive event.

WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Of course, the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV is a gimmick PPV event that includes a match inside the ominous Hell in a Cell steel cage structure. Last year, the WWE had this as a Monday Night Raw exclusive event and there were three matches inside the structure.

The first was for the WWE United States Championship with Roman Reigns defeating Rusev. The second was the WWE Universal Championship match with Kevin Owens beating Seth Rollins. The third match was the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match and was the main event of the PPV. That match saw Charlotte Flair beat Sasha Banks to win the Women’s Championship.

If there is another women’s Hell in a Cell match in 2017, the WWE has the perfect woman to put in the cage since Charlotte Flair is now on SmackDown Live. Whether the WWE wants to overload the show with matches inside the structure again or not is yet to be determined.

The WWE ‘Farewell to the Joe’ Show

As mentioned, this announcement took place at the final WWE show at the Joe Louis Arena before the legendary arena is demolished. The WWE put together a very nice video in honor of the legendary Detroit location with huge moments that took place in the arena by The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shane McMahon, and more.

Huge WWE events at the Joe Louis Arena included John Cena’s first-ever pay-per-view appearance and The Undertaker winning his first world championship.

The WWE Joe Louis Arena live event was a great show as well. Brock Lesnar actually competed at the show and took on Samoa Joe in a match that was reported to last about six minutes. John Cena was there and beat Rusev in a Detroit Street Fight. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles opened the entire show by successfully defending his title against Kevin Owens.

Other WWE Joe Louis Arena results included:

Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara beat Erick Rowan and Aiden English

Luke Harper beat Erick Rowan in a squash match

Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn

New Day beat Breezango and The Usos in a three-way match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair beat Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella

Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton beat Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal

Tickets for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV event at the Little Ceasars Arena on Oct. 8 in Detroit go on sale on Friday, Aug. 4, through Ticketmaster. This is the first WWE event to take place in this arena and the first Detroit PPV event since Night of Champions at the Joe Louis Arena in 2013.

[Featured Image by WWE]