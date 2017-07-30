‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario Ditches Abby After Accident, ‘Chabby’ Reunion Takes Surprising Turn

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week reveal that after Abigail (Marci Miller) gets hit by a car, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) heads out of town. This leaves Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to try and pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. “Chabby” fans have been waiting a long time for Chad and Abby to reunite. However, their reunion during the next few weeks will take a “surprising” turn.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that Dario Hernandez leaves Salem after Abby gets hit by a car. As viewers know, he is going into the witness protection program and Abigail was supposed to go with him. However, right before the accident, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) called Abby, letting her know that the incriminating photos of Chad were deleted.

This was such a relief to Abigail and meant that she no longer had to leave town with Dario. Without the pictures, Dario had no proof that Chad was anywhere near Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) dead body. However, she didn’t have a chance to do anything with the good news. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday reveal she will get hit by a car that was actually meant for Dario.

Marci Miller told Soap Opera Digest that Dario is not a bad person. However, he leaves right after the accident because he feels it is safer for everyone to do so. Still, fans can’t help but think that he is basically ditching her as Abby lays on the ground unconscious. Dario actually leaves Salem not knowing if Abigail lives or dies.

Fans have been waiting months for “Chabby” to reunite. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad will profess his love for Abby in the hospital. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will overhear him, which will hurt her a lot. However, she knew deep inside that it would come to this eventually.

In two weeks, expect Chad and Abigail to have a “surprising turn” with their reunion. She Knows did not explain what this means, but viewers are hoping that the two get back together sooner rather than later. Since the photos from Dario’s phone are deleted, there is no reason for Chad to turn himself in, as long as Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) can somehow be released from jail.

What is your reaction to Dario fleeing town after Abby gets hit by a car on Days Of Our Lives? What do you think Chad and Abigail’s “surprising turn” with their reunion means?

