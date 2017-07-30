Duggar Family News: Jill Finally Uploads First Post-Birth Selfie, Gets Criticized By Fans Anyway

The time for speculating about Jill’s post-birth condition is finally over. Weeks after giving birth to her second child via yet another c-section, Jill Duggar Dillard finally posted a selfie away from the hospital. In a recent Instagram post, Jill uploaded a picture of herself and her husband Derick as they ate some free Domino’s Pizza in their car. Over a greasy, positively delicious pizza, the long radio silence about Jill’s state after delivering baby Samuel has officially ended.

Jill looks pretty good in her recent Instagram upload, if not a little bit pale. Nevertheless, she looks far more relaxed and a lot less stressed in the new picture compared to the one image of her that was shared in baby Samuel’s first public photo album. If any, the Jill Duggar eating pizza with her husband in the recent Instagram upload looks very similar to the Duggar daughter who, until Sam’s birth, continuously updated her 1.6 million social media followers on practically every activity she took part in.

Jill’s recent photo has already received a strong reaction from Counting On fans and social media followers of the conservative family as a whole. In the first three hours since the pizza date image was uploaded, Jill’s post had already received more than 30,000 likes and more than a hundred comments on Instagram.

Many of Jill’s followers on the social media platform have even stated that Jill finally seems healthy. Some even remarked that the pair’s in-car date night, while rather unconventional with free Domino’s Pizza, is a real date, especially since Jill and Derick now have two young children to take care of.

“Good to see you, Jill!! You look great!! Have been concerned about you. Sending hugs and much love to you both!! <3,” wrote one commenter.

“When you have kids, eating anywhere without them = DATE. No question about it. Happy date night!” another commenter wrote.

Enjoying some @dominos for a #datenight dinner ????Thank you #mandywilliams for the #giftcard #pizzarewards A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

While Jill’s first official post-birth selfie has garnered strong positive reactions from most of her followers on Instagram, the reality TV star did not escape some criticisms from users of the social media platform. Some, for one, have taken a particular notice to the fact that Jill and Derick had their date on a car. A number of commenters also took issue with the idea of the pair eating pork despite their strict religious beliefs.

“In the car… that’s weird,” wrote one commenter.

“I thought they didn’t eat pork? Looks like pepperoni in there,” another commenter wrote.

In Duggar family Facebook fan page Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, a number of users criticized the couple for pretending that everything is fine and that nothing unusual has happened in the past few weeks. Some even accused the couple of posting an old photo to placate their followers.

“Why do the Duggars always post pictures like this and completely ignore the fact that there is something wrong?” one commenter stated.

“Are we sure this isn’t an old picture they are using to throw everyone off?” wrote another commenter.

Regardless of the criticism that Jill’s recent Instagram post has received, however, many Duggar family fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief. After a long absence from social media and a series of cryptic posts, Jill finally seems to be back online doing what she does best — updating her 1.6 million followers about the ups and downs of her daily life.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Jill Duggar and her growing family are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series Counting On, which is set to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]